News: instantprint launches in the US
By Tom Austen
Rotherham-based online printing company instantprint has recently expanded its services into the US.
Launching in the USA is a huge achievement for instantprint and further evidence of its incredible success in the UK. Since launching in 2009, instantprint have gone from strength to strength.
The company was named 88th in the 2016 Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 and was recently included in the London Stock Exchange Group's 1000 Companies to Inspire Britain - a celebration of some of the fastest-growing and most dynamic small and medium-sized enterprises. Not to mention being listed as one of the 12 National Winners in the United Kingdom at an exclusive event for The European Business Awards in January 2018.
The firm merged with fast-growing print experts, Bluetree Design & Print Ltd in 2012. It then moved into bigger premises at Manvers where staff numbers have passed the 250 mark.
When childhood friends Adam Carnell and James Kinsella, graduated, they had already spotted a gap in the market for online printing. The duo founded Instantprint using second-hand printing equipment and a borrowed office.
James Kinsella, co-founder of instantprint (pictured left), said: "This is a very exciting move for the business and the team which has created a real buzz through the office. We feel that our customer focused proposition will resonate with US clients who want to deal with real people but buy print in a quick, easy way. It's very early days but the feedback we've had so far has been great and we're excited to see what the future holds."
Adam Carnell, co-founder of instantprint (pictured right), added: "Nine years ago we saw an opportunity in the UK market to provide online print with a difference. One that takes advantage of the benefits of the online world, but is still backed up by real people who can guide, check and help, just like your local printer. This business model has been hugely successful in the UK, with our team winning multiple business awards from appearing in The Sunday Times Virgin Fast Track 100 in 2016 to being named as one of the National Winners at the 2018 European Business Awards.
"Having been fortunate enough to have experienced continual growth, we are now going to offer the same great print services to customers in the US."
instantprint has selected FedEx as its courier service provider to the USA. By partnering with FedEx instantprint are able to provide printed materials to US customers within two working days. Customers are able to track deliveries, receive notifications when packages are delivered and are able to manage packages from the FedEx mobile app.
Instantprint website
Images: Instantprint
Instantprint website
Images: Instantprint
