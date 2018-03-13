News: Further growth is on the cards for SVM Global





SVM is the largest reseller and distributor of corporate gift cards, E-vouchers and gift vouchers in the B2B and the corporate gifting market with products used as incentives for sales staff and as part of cementing relationships with clients. The group, which has a turnover of £60m, dispatches over 15 million gift cards every year.



As the global gift and prepaid card sector is accelerating, SVM, which has its global office at Parkgate, has appointed David Rollinson to the position of managing director.



The hire follows on from the hiring of Tan Truong as its chief technology officer and Chris Larson as its vice president of finance, prepaid products.



Also in the UK, SVM has appointed Jonathan White to the position of retail business development director and Riaz Resh has joined as corporate senior account manager.



Advertisement SVM is the largest reseller and distributor of corporate gift cards, E-vouchers and gift vouchers in the B2B and the corporate gifting market with products used as incentives for sales staff and as part of cementing relationships with clients. The group, which has a turnover of £60m, dispatches over 15 million gift cards every year.As the global gift and prepaid card sector is accelerating, SVM, which has its global office at Parkgate, has appointed David Rollinson to the position of managing director.The hire follows on from the hiring of Tan Truong as its chief technology officer and Chris Larson as its vice president of finance, prepaid products.Also in the UK, SVM has appointed Jonathan White to the position of retail business development director and Riaz Resh has joined as corporate senior account manager.

Founded in the US in 1997, the European operations launched in 2008 and has offices in London and at Parkgate, Rotherham, where it employs over 60 staff.



David Rollinson, managing director at SVM Global (pictured), said: "I am honored and excited to lead the SVM Global team. The commitment of everyone in this company to integrity, client service and unique technology solutions is what makes this organization special. I also look forward to working with my colleagues in the U.S. to leverage our team's mutual knowledge of the incentive space and to service our international brands and customers."



Prior to joining SVM, David worked at Coca-Cola, Mars, Sara Lee Bakeries and Handleman. His most recent role was as Managing Director for NBTY with responsibilities for the UK, South Africaand New Zealand markets.



Marshall Reavis, founder and chief executive officer at SVM Global, added: "I'm excited to welcome David to the SVM Global team. We have a dedicated and experienced team in Rotherham, across all disciplines, many loyal customers and I look forward to the immediate impact David will have leading our valued global employees and getting to know and service our partners."



Reavis founded the company in 1997 with one prepaid card, the Mobil GO Card (now the ExxonMobil Cash Card), which was the first gasoline gift card product in the marketplace.



SVM Global website



Images: SVM Global Founded in the US in 1997, the European operations launched in 2008 and has offices in London and at Parkgate, Rotherham, where it employs over 60 staff.David Rollinson, managing director at SVM Global (pictured), said: "I am honored and excited to lead the SVM Global team. The commitment of everyone in this company to integrity, client service and unique technology solutions is what makes this organization special. I also look forward to working with my colleagues in the U.S. to leverage our team's mutual knowledge of the incentive space and to service our international brands and customers."Prior to joining SVM, David worked at Coca-Cola, Mars, Sara Lee Bakeries and Handleman. His most recent role was as Managing Director for NBTY with responsibilities for the UK, South Africaand New Zealand markets.Marshall Reavis, founder and chief executive officer at SVM Global, added: "I'm excited to welcome David to the SVM Global team. We have a dedicated and experienced team in Rotherham, across all disciplines, many loyal customers and I look forward to the immediate impact David will have leading our valued global employees and getting to know and service our partners."Reavis founded the company in 1997 with one prepaid card, the Mobil GO Card (now the ExxonMobil Cash Card), which was the first gasoline gift card product in the marketplace.

SVM Global is preparing for its next phase of growth with a number of new hires, including a new managing director at its Rotherham base.