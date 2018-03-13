News: Work to start on Westgate Chambers
By Tom Austen
Work is due to start next month on a long-awaited revamp of a prominent building in Rotherham town centre.
Plans for Westgate Chambers were approved at the start of the year for a £10m scheme designed by Sheffield-based Self Architects that will see the creation of a showcase commercial, retail and residential development in the heart of the town centre.
The project involves renovating six buildings that surround a landscaped internal courtyard, including a superb Georgian Grade II listed building, one of the oldest surviving historic structures in Rotherham town centre.
The site, close to the important regeneration site of Forge Island, was bought by the Council in 2006 and the scheme, by Peter Hill of developers HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd, will provide high quality retail, leisure and commercial space at street level with 29 contemporary apartments over three floors.
Empty buildings on Domine Lane will be demolished and a new contemporary building will feature 7,000 sq ft of retail and commercial ground floor space with a further 32, one, two and three-bedroomed apartments above.
Simon Lunn, architect on the project from Self Architects, said: "We were pleased to have secured planning approval on behalf of our client and are delighted to be part of the team on such an exciting courtyard development in the heart of Rotherham town centre."
The planning board heard that officers have been in discussions with the developer for a number of months to arrive at a scheme that is considered to be acceptable and of benefit to the town centre. The demolition on Domine Lane would make the scheme viable and the prospect of the refurbishment and reuse of the important listed building on the corner of Main Street and Westgate was considered justification for the proposals.
Peter Hill, director of HMP Bespoke Construction Ltd, said: "Works will start around the beginning of April on what will be around a three-year build programme.
"These are exciting times ahead for all concerned with this prestigious scheme and we look forward to it moving forward with the additional regeneration of Rotherham town centre, bringing in new restaurants, entertainment and leisure facilities to help new residents to live, work, rest and play and most importantly creating new town centre jobs."
Images: Self Architects
