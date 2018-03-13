News: Plans outlined for massive 400,000 sq ft extension at Rotherham's AMP
By Tom Austen
Thousands of new jobs are set to be created in Rotherham as plans are outlined for the next commercial phase at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) that will enable more advanced manufacturing firms to move in alongside the likes of Rolls-Royce and McLaren.
The AMP is recognised as the UK's premier advanced manufacturing technology park and is part of the wider Waverley development being brought forward over the next 20 years.
Rotherham-based regeneration specialists, Harworth Group, explained in its latest financial results that at the 115 acre AMP, around 1.2 million sq ft of commercial space has been built, just over half way to the 2.1 million sq ft of consented space.
Now a planning application has been submitted which will provide consent for around 35 acres of land where the developer is hoping to build flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace (Class B1, B2 and B8). An upper floor limit of 430,500 sq ft is proposed with 5% of which being proposed for B1a office use.
