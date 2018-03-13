Tuesday, March 13, 2018

News: Plans outlined for massive 400,000 sq ft extension at Rotherham's AMP

Thousands of new jobs are set to be created in Rotherham as plans are outlined for the next commercial phase at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) that will enable more advanced manufacturing firms to move in alongside the likes of Rolls-Royce and McLaren.

The AMP is recognised as the UK's premier advanced manufacturing technology park and is part of the wider Waverley development being brought forward over the next 20 years.

Rotherham-based regeneration specialists, Harworth Group, explained in its latest financial results that at the 115 acre AMP, around 1.2 million sq ft of commercial space has been built, just over half way to the 2.1 million sq ft of consented space.

Now a planning application has been submitted which will provide consent for around 35 acres of land where the developer is hoping to build flexible high quality business, manufacturing and office floorspace (Class B1, B2 and B8). An upper floor limit of 430,500 sq ft is proposed with 5% of which being proposed for B1a office use.

The plans, drawn up by consultants at Barton Wilmore and The Harris Partnership, state: "This approach will allow the applicant to have maximum flexibility in bringing forward individual plots according market or specific operator requirements. The site itself has been engineered to create the relevant development platforms to facilitate these proposals.

"The proposals build on the success of the development to date and seek to secure employment uses on land to the west and north of the existing units at the AMP. The proposed development seeks planning permission for the remaining undeveloped plots at the AMP which will provide further high-quality business, manufacturing and ancillary office floorspace."

Previously the site of the Orgreave coking works and opencast mining, the application site has recently been restored and engineered to provide development platforms to accommodate future employment units. It includes a strip of land between the existing units and the Parkway.

The AMP is already home to the likes of Rolls-Royce, Metalysis, Nikken and the world class facilities that make up the University of Sheffield's Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). Recent lettings include Spender Audio, British Steel and Bodycote.

McLaren Automotive has signed up to take a 75,000 sq ft facility on the AMP where the £50m McLaren Composites Technology Centre (MCTC) is set to open later this year to start building carbon fibre development tubs. Full operation is planned for 2019.

The latest phases will see the continuation of the successful R-Evolution developement and the introduction of a new scheme called AMPlify. There is the potential for over 2,000 new jobs to be created through the development of the remaining land.

Harworth Group website

Images: Harworth Group

