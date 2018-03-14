News: Rotherham Council publishes details of gender pay gap





Gender pay reporting legislation requires employers with 250 or more employees to publish statutory calculations every year showing how large the pay gap is between their male and female employees.



For Rotherham Council, the median gender pay gap was 12.5% and the mean pay gap was 11.5% which shows that men were paid more than women, however, the figures compare favourably with the average UK gap which is 20.9% and the EU average of 16.7%.



The gender pay gap shows the difference in the average pay between all men and women in a workforce and is different to an equal pay audit which deals with the differences between men and women who carry out the same jobs, similar jobs or work of equal value.



Sharon Kemp, chief executive at Rotherham Council, said: "The Council is committed to having a diverse and inclusive workforce, representative of the communities it serves, and has taken positive steps to improve workplace equality, introducing the UK Living Wage for our lower paid jobs which are predominantly being undertaken by women.



"We offer a range of flexible working opportunities to enable our employees to achieve a work life balance, and which encourage and support women returning to work to continue their career on and work on a flexible basis.



"I am pleased that the Council has a gender balanced and diverse Strategic Leadership Team and as the first female chief executive at the Council I am keen to ensure that we act as role models both within the Council and across the Rotherham Partnership in ensuring gender equality and inclusive growth."



When the analysis was carried out in March 2017, Rotherham Council had 5,212 employees working across a wide range of industry sectors. Females accounted for three quarters of the workforce, predominantly part-time workers in permanent positions whilst the male workforce was predominantly full-time workers in permanent positions.



60% of the Council's top 5% of earners were women, and women made up half of the Senior Leadership Team.



The spread of employees across the authority is not yet even between male and female. There is an over-representation of female workers in the lower quartile of traditionally low-paid cleaning and catering roles. The reverse is true in the upper quartile, where the jobs tend to be professionally qualified or dependent on several years of management or other types of experience. Here, women are under-represented.



In a 2015 report for the Government, Louise Casey said that the Council's culture is unhealthy and reported on an "archaic culture of sexism." Interviews with staff and councillors highlighted a pervading culture of sexism, bullying and silencing debate.



Kemp added: "We are eager to provide opportunities for all employees to develop and embed their skills through career pathways, helping them to gain the recognised skills, attainments and professional qualifications required to create a high performing and sustainable workforce irrespective of gender.



"We welcome the transparency and openness in both monitoring and reporting as this is important in tackling inequalities. For example, examining the pay gaps outlined in this report will assist us in identifying further areas for improvement."



RMBC website



When the analysis was carried out in March 2017, Rotherham Council had 5,212 employees working across a wide range of industry sectors. Females accounted for three quarters of the workforce, predominantly part-time workers in permanent positions whilst the male workforce was predominantly full-time workers in permanent positions.60% of the Council's top 5% of earners were women, and women made up half of the Senior Leadership Team.The spread of employees across the authority is not yet even between male and female. There is an over-representation of female workers in the lower quartile of traditionally low-paid cleaning and catering roles. The reverse is true in the upper quartile, where the jobs tend to be professionally qualified or dependent on several years of management or other types of experience. Here, women are under-represented.In a 2015 report for the Government, Louise Casey said that the Council's culture is unhealthy and reported on an "archaic culture of sexism." Interviews with staff and councillors highlighted a pervading culture of sexism, bullying and silencing debate.Kemp added: "We are eager to provide opportunities for all employees to develop and embed their skills through career pathways, helping them to gain the recognised skills, attainments and professional qualifications required to create a high performing and sustainable workforce irrespective of gender."We welcome the transparency and openness in both monitoring and reporting as this is important in tackling inequalities. For example, examining the pay gaps outlined in this report will assist us in identifying further areas for improvement."

