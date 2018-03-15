News: Chamber marks International Women’s Day

</div>

Images: Chamber

This year's theme was #PressforProgress, which marks the 100th anniversary certain women got the vote following the passion and determination of the Suffragette movement. The event highlighted how the role of women changed after this landmark decision and what, if anything, the role of women would be now should this shift in politics not have happened.Freeborn, chair of Women in Business and co-host of International Women's Day (pictured, left), said: "This is the third year we have held an International Women's Day event and each year it becomes bigger, better and more passionate. All the Chamber's Women in Business events aim to help business women across Barnsley and Rotherham by providing support through collaboration to ensure they can grow and develop."The real success of the event was to find how guests felt inspired, uplifted and motivated after hearing moving, funny and truly inspirational stories from our guest speakers and hosts."I would like to say a huge thank you to every single person who joined us to help celebrate International Women's Day. We are already making plans for our 2019 event!"