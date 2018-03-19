News: Bromley technology makes a difference at Winter Olympics





that founders, Kristan and Richard Bromley, would be back in search of Olympic glory with different roles. Former skeleton World Champion Kristan coached Dutch debutante, Kimberley Bos whilst Richard was working with South Korea's Sungbin Yun, the favourite to claim the host nation's first Winter Olympic medal in sliding sports.



And in addition, British number one, Dom Parsons took to the Pyeongchang track using a world-leading Bromley sled.



Based inside the AMP Technology Centre and supplies sleds and equipment to around 50% of skeleton World Cup sliders. It can count over 150 medal successes to its product/customer's names.



Parsons competed with one of three Bromley X22 prototype sleds designed by four time Olympian "Dr Ice" Kristan Bromley.



The X22 prototype sleds were manufactured by Bromley using graphene enhanced carbon fibre composite material for the sled "pan" (base-plate / underside fairing) which was aerodynamically designed to specifically suit Parsons' size and riding style. The graphene enhanced composite gave desirable structural properties whilst delivering minimal aerodynamic drag.

Bromley has been collaborating with Cheltenham-based



Kristan Bromley, CEO and innovation director of Bromley (pictured right), said: "Graphene enhanced composites enable the structural properties of sports products to be pushed to new levels. In particular they allow increased strength to weight ratio and tougher impact properties to be achieved over conventional advanced composite materials. In elite sports where small margins often define winning performances, these enhancements can make the difference between winning and losing."



Neill Ricketts, CEO of Versarien, added: "We are delighted to have been able to assist Dominic Parsons achieve Olympic success. Utilising our graphene enhanced carbon fibre technology Bromley have been able to make significant enhancements to their already world leading sleds. Success in elite sport provides an immediate endorsement of using our graphene technology.



"We look forward to continuing to work with Bromley and we are seeing considerable interest in our graphene technology from other sports where it could provide significant benefits."



Bromley Technologies, which has a facility on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, has been hailed for its cutting edge innovation that made an impact at the recent Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.Founded as an indirect spin out from a BAE Systems sports technology initiative, Bromley Sports specialises in athlete-focused engineering technology, with a state-of-the-art test facility that helps finesse sporting talent.