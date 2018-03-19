News: RNN Group teams with CMI to qualify professionals





The RNN Group incorporates Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, alongside apprenticeship business, RNN Training, and a number of subsidiary companies in specialist training sectors.



Learners will now be able boost their management skills through a choice of CMI-backed professional qualifications at a range of levels, including the internationally recognised Strategic Management Level 7, Operational Management Level 5 and First Line Management Level 3. All these qualifications will be offered through their training organisation Create Skills.



On top of gaining professional qualifications, learners will be able to work towards gaining coveted Chartered Manager status, the UK’s top accreditation for managers and leaders.



Learners at Manvers-based Create Skills taking CMI courses will additionally gain from membership of CMI – the only Chartered professional body for managers. Membership gives them access to networking events with senior business leaders, insight into the latest management thinking from its bank of thought leadership, and study support from its online learning portal ManagementDirect, which is used by tens of thousands of students every year.



Advertisement The RNN Group incorporates Rotherham College, North Notts College and Dearne Valley College, alongside apprenticeship business, RNN Training, and a number of subsidiary companies in specialist training sectors.Learners will now be able boost their management skills through a choice of CMI-backed professional qualifications at a range of levels, including the internationally recognised Strategic Management Level 7, Operational Management Level 5 and First Line Management Level 3. All these qualifications will be offered through their training organisation Create Skills.On top of gaining professional qualifications, learners will be able to work towards gaining coveted Chartered Manager status, the UK’s top accreditation for managers and leaders.Learners at Manvers-based Create Skills taking CMI courses will additionally gain from membership of CMI – the only Chartered professional body for managers. Membership gives them access to networking events with senior business leaders, insight into the latest management thinking from its bank of thought leadership, and study support from its online learning portal ManagementDirect, which is used by tens of thousands of students every year.

John Connolly, chief executive for the RNN Group, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with CMI and the opportunity it brings for aspiring managers and businesses within our region. This partnership is another positive step for us in being able to support businesses and individuals with the training and qualifications they need for future success, and will help address an increasing need for higher level skills in our local economy."



According to CMI research, seven in ten employers fail to train first-time managers. The skills gap problem caused by so-called "accidental managers" costs UK businesses in £84bn a year in lost productivity.



Steve Heappey, director of employer and provider partnerships at CMI, said: "In a tough economic climate there is no doubt that developing world-class management and leadership is essential to a company's growth, and I urge employers to make sure that they support their managers to become Chartered. We're delighted to be working with RNN Group to give 300 managers the opportunity to gain the professional skills that will benefit their employers, as well as their own career development."



RNN Group website

CMI website



Images: RCAT John Connolly, chief executive for the RNN Group, said: "We are delighted to announce our partnership with CMI and the opportunity it brings for aspiring managers and businesses within our region. This partnership is another positive step for us in being able to support businesses and individuals with the training and qualifications they need for future success, and will help address an increasing need for higher level skills in our local economy."According to CMI research, seven in ten employers fail to train first-time managers. The skills gap problem caused by so-called "accidental managers" costs UK businesses in £84bn a year in lost productivity.Steve Heappey, director of employer and provider partnerships at CMI, said: "In a tough economic climate there is no doubt that developing world-class management and leadership is essential to a company's growth, and I urge employers to make sure that they support their managers to become Chartered. We're delighted to be working with RNN Group to give 300 managers the opportunity to gain the professional skills that will benefit their employers, as well as their own career development."

A new deal between the RNN Group and the Chartered Management Institute will help more than 300 aspiring, new and working managers in South Yorkshire and North Nottinghamshire gain a leg-up in their careers.