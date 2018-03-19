News: Aparthotel planned for Rotherham town centre





In a first for the town centre, a planning application has been submitted to extend 21,23 and 25 Effingham Street to the rear and create new rooms for let by adding new floor levels above the existing flat roofs.



The applicant is the London-based real estate company, The Launderette Centre Ltd and the property was sold at auction in 2016 for £720,000.



Retail tenants, Perfect Home and Textiles Direct have since closed with a discount bookshop the most recent tenant. Agents Brassington Rowan have been advertising the retail units to rent at £39,950 and £60,000 per annum.



Discussions have been ongoing regarding the potential residential, leisure and retail uses for the building.



The application, drawn up by White Design, states: "The Aparthotel aspect of the new development has the potential to be a key component in the rejuvenation of Rotherham, and will bring high quality lettable residential accommodation right in the heart of Rotherham.



"It is proposed to add new floor levels above the existing flat roofs. The renovation part of the development involves the renovation, repair and reorganisation of two existing buildings which are to be retail spaces on the ground floor.



"New corridors and stairs are to be constructed to provide suitable emergency escape routes from the existing and new floors above which are to be the Aparthotel accommodation."



The apartments will have their own secure private access with bookings, check-ins, and checkouts set to be fully automated. The operation could partner with a franchise brand.



Thomas Henri, owner of the property, said: "It is believed an opportunity to develop 21 – 25 Effingham Street into an Aparthotel is in keeping with the Council's vision and the wider plan of expanding the night-life offering within the town centre precinct. The upper floors at present are under utilised and represent low value economically."



