News: Game over for retailer's remaining Rotherham store
By Tom Austen
Having been given an extra life in 2012, video game retailer, GAME, has closed its store in Rotherham town centre.
The national High Street chain holds the highest market share in the retailing of console gaming hardware, software, accessories and digital products in the UK.
GAME had operated 641 stores before entering administration in 2012 following rapid expansion and difficult trading conditions. It was acquired by OpCapita (Elliott Management Corp) and went on to close the Rotherham store at Parkgate that year whilst later rebranding the GameStation store at All Saints' Square in the town centre.
The remaining Rotherham store was being emptied of games, consoles, accessories and gadgets this week.
Rejoining the stock exchange in 2014, the retailer has continued to struggle. It posted a £10.4m loss for the 12 month period to July 2017. Sales have been boosted since following the launch of the Nintendo Switch.
Holding company, Game Digital plc, issued a profit warning last year and has put in place new strategies based on optimising its store network, selling online and diversifying into new areas such as e-sports.
Mike Ashley snapped up a stake of more than 25% in the retailer and work is taking place on creating concessions in Sports Direct sites, as well as with electronic retailer, Maplin, which has since entered administration.
Advertisement
The national High Street chain holds the highest market share in the retailing of console gaming hardware, software, accessories and digital products in the UK.
GAME had operated 641 stores before entering administration in 2012 following rapid expansion and difficult trading conditions. It was acquired by OpCapita (Elliott Management Corp) and went on to close the Rotherham store at Parkgate that year whilst later rebranding the GameStation store at All Saints' Square in the town centre.
The remaining Rotherham store was being emptied of games, consoles, accessories and gadgets this week.
Rejoining the stock exchange in 2014, the retailer has continued to struggle. It posted a £10.4m loss for the 12 month period to July 2017. Sales have been boosted since following the launch of the Nintendo Switch.
Holding company, Game Digital plc, issued a profit warning last year and has put in place new strategies based on optimising its store network, selling online and diversifying into new areas such as e-sports.
Mike Ashley snapped up a stake of more than 25% in the retailer and work is taking place on creating concessions in Sports Direct sites, as well as with electronic retailer, Maplin, which has since entered administration.
Advertisement
0 comments:
Post a Comment