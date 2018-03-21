News: Real ale pub plan for former Rotherham Post Office
By Tom Austen
Applicants are hoping for the stamp of approval so that they can deliver conversion plans for a former Post Office in Rotherham.
The Post Office announced in 2008 that its Broad Street branch at Parkgate was earmarked for closure. The 950 sq ft property has since been used by a lettings agent and has been recently been home to a hair and beauty salon.
Now a planning application has been submitted to enable a change of use for the unit at the foot of Rawmarsh Hill and, if approved, the open plan retail space will be converted into a micro pub.
The property already has a kitchen and storage with a toilet to the rear of the retail space.
