News: Real ale pub plan for former Rotherham Post Office





The Post Office announced in 2008 that its Broad Street branch at Parkgate was earmarked for closure. The 950 sq ft property has since been used by a lettings agent and has been recently been home to a hair and beauty salon.



Now a planning application has been submitted to enable a change of use for the unit at the foot of Rawmarsh Hill and, if approved, the open plan retail space will be converted into a micro pub.



The property already has a kitchen and storage with a toilet to the rear of the retail space.



Applicant Rebecca Shaw, explains: "I want to build a small bar in the main room of the property and sell six to eight real ales out of casks that will be kept in a cask cooler in another room.



"The bar will also have a small choice of well known wines whilst also providing the customers with a small range of snacks that I will source from small businesses in the local area.



"There will be no music in my micro pub as the theme is to go back to basics by playing board games, enjoying nibbles and socialising whilst having a nice fresh hand pulled ale."



Planned opening hours are from noon until 23:30 on weekdays, from noon to midnight on Saturdays with noon to 22.30 on Sundays.



Rothbiz reported in January that plans were brewing for new real ale / craft ale venues in Wickersley and at Stag.



Plans for conversion of the former DIY shop at 477 Herringthorpe Valley Road were approved in February. The plans for the former Village Butcher unit on Bawtry Road remain undetermined.



Applicants are hoping for the stamp of approval so that they can deliver conversion plans for a former Post Office in Rotherham.