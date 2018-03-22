News: City region's airport outlines vision





Creating an "airport city" would help transform the North of England, creating 73,000 new jobs for the Sheffield city region and provide exciting advanced manufacturing, logistics and aviation-led innovation opportunities. It is anticipated that the vision would deliver £3.2 billion GVA per year by 2048 across the region.



A key component of the vision, but not the masterplan, is the addition of an airport rail station connected to the East Coast Mainline; requiring only seven miles of new track, it could be open in just five years' time.



Currently around 1.3 million, the aim is to increase passenger numbers to 4.7 million per year by 2037. The former RAF site actually has the capacity for 25 million.



The vision also highlights the airport's cargo plans in line with the increased passenger growth, as the site has the ability to handle up to 250,000 tonnes of cargo per year. This would support the UK's international trade at a time when no airports across the UK are significantly expanding cargo capacity.



Advertisement Creating an "airport city" would help transform the North of England, creating 73,000 new jobs for the Sheffield city region and provide exciting advanced manufacturing, logistics and aviation-led innovation opportunities. It is anticipated that the vision would deliver £3.2 billion GVA per year by 2048 across the region.A key component of the vision, but not the masterplan, is the addition of an airport rail station connected to the East Coast Mainline; requiring only seven miles of new track, it could be open in just five years' time.Currently around 1.3 million, the aim is to increase passenger numbers to 4.7 million per year by 2037. The former RAF site actually has the capacity for 25 million.The vision also highlights the airport's cargo plans in line with the increased passenger growth, as the site has the ability to handle up to 250,000 tonnes of cargo per year. This would support the UK's international trade at a time when no airports across the UK are significantly expanding cargo capacity.

The vision includes improving links to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) being created in Sheffield and Rotherham to create a "Global Innovation Corridor" between the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham with the Aero Centre Yorkshire, 20 miles away at the airport.



At the end of 2017, details of a world-leading Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Campus were announced with the DSA aiming to become a satellite of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). The facility will be branded as MRO 2050, a £25m initiative being developed by the AMRC. Linked to the AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham, it could train more than 100 apprentices a year in a purpose built, high-tech air-side hangar.



Peel bought the site from the Ministry of Defence when it was RAF Finningley in 1999 and has invested around £200m in two periods of ownership. It was the first airport to open in 50 years when the first commercial flight took off in 2005.



Robert Hough CBE, chairman of Peel Airports, said: "This is a Vision with a central pillar that delivers air connectivity, new housing, highly skilled employment, tourism and better rail connectivity at exceptional value for money. It is straightforward to build and deliverable in five years. It is of national significance for aviation and the economy, particularly the North, and we want to see it realised as soon as possible. This is required beyond what Heathrow expansion will deliver, with a range of benefits for the North and East of the country."



With the vision and masterplan out for consultation, a number of public events are being planned, with Rotherham College's Wentworth Building set to host an event on April 19.



DSA Airport website



Images: Peel The vision includes improving links to the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) being created in Sheffield and Rotherham to create a "Global Innovation Corridor" between the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham with the Aero Centre Yorkshire, 20 miles away at the airport.At the end of 2017, details of a world-leading Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Campus were announced with the DSA aiming to become a satellite of the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC). The facility will be branded as MRO 2050, a £25m initiative being developed by the AMRC. Linked to the AMRC Training Centre in Rotherham, it could train more than 100 apprentices a year in a purpose built, high-tech air-side hangar.Peel bought the site from the Ministry of Defence when it was RAF Finningley in 1999 and has invested around £200m in two periods of ownership. It was the first airport to open in 50 years when the first commercial flight took off in 2005.Robert Hough CBE, chairman of Peel Airports, said: "This is a Vision with a central pillar that delivers air connectivity, new housing, highly skilled employment, tourism and better rail connectivity at exceptional value for money. It is straightforward to build and deliverable in five years. It is of national significance for aviation and the economy, particularly the North, and we want to see it realised as soon as possible. This is required beyond what Heathrow expansion will deliver, with a range of benefits for the North and East of the country."With the vision and masterplan out for consultation, a number of public events are being planned, with Rotherham College's Wentworth Building set to host an event on April 19.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) has launched an ambitious vision and masterplan outlining the expected growth over the next twenty years. The Vision realises the airport's full potential, delivering major international connectivity and economic benefit to Yorkshire, the surrounding regions and the UK.