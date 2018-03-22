News: Fast food firm targets Rotherham suburb

</div>

Images: Google Maps

Formerly used by second-hand store, TiroBaggi and Edward Healy & Sons, a provider of shoe repair materials, plans for the Bawtry Road property, drawn up by SSA Planning, show how the ground floor could be subdivided into a shop and a café.No operators have been announced but the QFM Group operates world renowned brands such as KFC, Costa Coffee and Taco Bell.The plans also include proposals to demolish the first storey and erect a two storey vertical extension to the rear which would contain four new apartments. Eight parking spaces are proposed.Nearly 1,800 sq ft of space would be created for the café and 2,300 sq ft for the shop. If approved, the development would create an estimated four full time and 16 part time jobs.Operating since 1843, family firm, Edward Healy & Sons were the original founders of the renowned "Benchmark" shoe repair materials, offering these as well as many other well known products. Brothers Robin and Tim Healy retired in 2016 and the firm was incorporated into Savvas Georgiou Wholesalers.