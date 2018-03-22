News: Fast food firm targets Rotherham suburb
By Tom Austen
Hungry for further growth, QFM Group, the Sheffield-based developer and operator of a number of fast food franchises, is progressing plans for two new outlets in Wickersley, Rotherham.
QFM Group is one of the largest franchise companies in the UK and was founded in 1982 when it opened its first restaurant in Sheffield. It now has a chain of quick service restaurants and is continuing to grow with a current expansion programme.
Operating from sites in Manvers, Canklow, Parkgate, Eastwood and the town centre in Rotherham, the company is now targeting the suburb of Wickersley, submitting a planning application for new premises close to The Tanyard shopping centre.
