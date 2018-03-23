News: Rotherham manufacturer plays a part in hospital appeal





The Templeborough company makes rubber weather-seals for car windows, doors and boots, and chose to raise money for the Charity's Purple Butterfly Appeal throughout 2017 following nominations from supervisor Mandy Roebuck.



Mandy sadly lost her 78-year-old father Graham in 2016 after he suffered a blood clot on his lung. He was able to spend quality time with his family in the Purple Butterfly room on the Fitzwilliam Ward before he passed away.



To say thank you for the care he received, Mandy inspired colleagues at Toyoda Gosei, an international manufacturer of rubber and plastic automotive parts based at Centurion Business Park, to organise fundraising events including a football tournament, bake sales, raffles as well as a festive jumper day. They raised £2,765.90.



Mandy, 46, of Herringthorpe, said: "My family and I were so grateful to be able to use the Purple Butterfly room when my dad died. He fell ill so quickly it was a godsend to have that space and privacy to be with him and start to come to terms with how poorly he was.



WI thought the Purple Butterfly room was brilliant. There was no time limits on when we could visit and as many relatives and friends as we could fit in were invited to say goodbye to my dad. It was really nice for me to have my family around me at such a difficult time.



"I've invested a lot of time, love and effort into fundraising because the cause is extra special to me. I made hampers for Valentine's Day, Easter, Christmas and summer barbecues. I also enjoyed running a "name the bear" competition was aptly named Violet in honour of the appeal.



"I'm really proud that we have raised so much money. Knowing we were doing our bit to help fund a fourth Purple Butterfly room at Rotherham Hospital really spurred us on."



The Purple Butterfly Appeal raises money to fund Purple Butterfly rooms, which provide privacy, dignity, space and a home-from-home for patients, their families, friends and carers.



The £75,000 purpose-built rooms offer privacy and dignity to patients nearing the end of their lives, and their families. The money goes towards funding all the building works, specialist equipment and facilities for loved ones to stay plus a television, fridge, microwave and a kettle.



Gabby Atmarow, Chair of the Charitable Funds Committee at the hospital, said: "We have three Purple Butterfly rooms at Rotherham Hospital, located on Ward A2, Fitzwilliam Ward and the Labour Ward and I know a fourth room is very much needed for our patients and their families. But we are incredibly proud to be able to offer these rooms to our patients and their families because they really do provide the space and privacy families need when time is most precious.



"Thanks to Mandy and her colleagues at Toyoda Gosei we are now one step closer to raising the money we need for a fourth room. Every penny raised really does count and we hope they inspire other businesses and individuals in Rotherham to fundraise for us too."



