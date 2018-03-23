News: Houlton lands Rotherham housing construction contract
By Tom Austen
Hull-based Houlton Construction has won the contract for a long awaited housing development at Rawmarsh in Rotherham.
One of a number of projects to get started under Rotherham Council's new "Rother Living" brand is at Bellows Road in Rawmarsh where the regeneration of the former shopping centre has taken a number of years.
Planning permission was recently granted for 58 houses on vacant land. The brief for the development was to "provide a range of contemporary and stylish affordable homes to meet a range of people with shared ownership houses, to create a truly sustainable neighbourhood."
A range of apartments and houses are proposed.
Outline planning approval was granted in 2009 for a mixed-use development of retail and housing on the site but developers ROK went into administration shortly after. Plans for the first phase of retail progressed in cooperation with new council partners, Caddick Developments and new tenants on site included Tesco, Heron Foods, The Post Office and Vantage Chemist.
Advertisement
Rotherham Council will be spending £50m over the next three years to build homes across the borough that meet the needs of residents and over half of the total will be council houses. Properties will be available to rent, part-own or buy.
In 2017, Rotherham Council was awarded £6.81m of grant funding through the Homes and Communities Agency's (HCA's) Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP).
WATES Residential Ltd, one of the Council's main construction partners, has already started on the "Site Clusters" programme that will see 217 homes built across seven sites in Maltby, Canklow, East Herringthorpe and Dinnington.
In addition, O&P construction has already begun work, including work on specialist bungalows and older people bungalows, on various smaller sites around the borough.
Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: "We are passionate about building more homes in the Rotherham as part of our ambitious plans to transform the borough, making it a destination where more people want to live, work, thrive and spend their leisure time.
"I am delighted that the construction of 336 homes is already underway and that a range of needs will be met, particularly older people through the 20 bungalows and 15 apartments being built, and homes for first time buyers – both concerns expressed by our residents when consulted on housing priorities."
Further schemes will be added to the housing building programme as the Council continues with its Masterplan for Rotherham town centre. The schemes are also set to bring with them employment and training opportunities for people in the borough.
Houlton Construction website
Images: Ecus Consulting / RMBC
One of a number of projects to get started under Rotherham Council's new "Rother Living" brand is at Bellows Road in Rawmarsh where the regeneration of the former shopping centre has taken a number of years.
Planning permission was recently granted for 58 houses on vacant land. The brief for the development was to "provide a range of contemporary and stylish affordable homes to meet a range of people with shared ownership houses, to create a truly sustainable neighbourhood."
A range of apartments and houses are proposed.
Outline planning approval was granted in 2009 for a mixed-use development of retail and housing on the site but developers ROK went into administration shortly after. Plans for the first phase of retail progressed in cooperation with new council partners, Caddick Developments and new tenants on site included Tesco, Heron Foods, The Post Office and Vantage Chemist.
Advertisement
Rotherham Council will be spending £50m over the next three years to build homes across the borough that meet the needs of residents and over half of the total will be council houses. Properties will be available to rent, part-own or buy.
In 2017, Rotherham Council was awarded £6.81m of grant funding through the Homes and Communities Agency's (HCA's) Shared Ownership and Affordable Homes Programme (SOAHP).
WATES Residential Ltd, one of the Council's main construction partners, has already started on the "Site Clusters" programme that will see 217 homes built across seven sites in Maltby, Canklow, East Herringthorpe and Dinnington.
In addition, O&P construction has already begun work, including work on specialist bungalows and older people bungalows, on various smaller sites around the borough.
Cllr. Dominic Beck, Cabinet Member for Housing at Rotherham Council, said: "We are passionate about building more homes in the Rotherham as part of our ambitious plans to transform the borough, making it a destination where more people want to live, work, thrive and spend their leisure time.
"I am delighted that the construction of 336 homes is already underway and that a range of needs will be met, particularly older people through the 20 bungalows and 15 apartments being built, and homes for first time buyers – both concerns expressed by our residents when consulted on housing priorities."
Further schemes will be added to the housing building programme as the Council continues with its Masterplan for Rotherham town centre. The schemes are also set to bring with them employment and training opportunities for people in the borough.
Houlton Construction website
Images: Ecus Consulting / RMBC
0 comments:
Post a Comment