News: Funding boost for Bassingthorpe?
By Tom Austen
The Sheffield city region (SCR) has passed another hurdle as it attempts to kickstart housebuilding using millions of Government funding.
Launching a Housing White Paper last year, the Government announced the Housing Infrastructure Fund, a capital grant programme of up to £2.3 billion, for new physical infrastructure which will unlock sites in the areas of greatest housing demand and help to deliver up to 100,000 new homes in England.
Funding is being awarded to local authorities on a highly competitive basis, with Rotherham Council making bids to bring forward development. The first at Bassingthorpe Farm for £31m would deliver essential transport and drainage infrastructure and the second in Rotherham town centre for £10.6m would enable flood alleviation and ground preparation to for the delivery of around 400 homes.
Now a joint bid from the SCR has been named on a list of successful authorities that will now co-develop plans with the Government to unlock housing sites.
The forward funding has been earmarked for a small number of strategic and high-impact infrastructure schemes. The Government is set to put in the first amount of funding, which then gives the market confidence to provide further investment and make more land available for development and future homes. Bids are capped at £250m.
Sir Edward Lister, Chair of Homes England, the former Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), was at a meeting of key housing figures to be updated on the progress of the SCR's radical new Housing Compact and its first initiative "More New Homes."
The Compact is a partnership of local authorities, housing associations and arms length management organisations, and is the first of its type in the UK. It is tackling the need to build more homes faster in the SCR and could deliver at least 1,500 new affordable homes each year.
Sir Edward, said: "We need to work together to identify more ways that Homes England can work with the Sheffield City Region team to help them achieve their ambitious housing targets. We will work with the City Region to build on the collaborative working arrangements."
Huw Bowen, the Chief Executive of Chesterfield Borough Council and lead Chief Executive for Sheffield City Region for housing, added: "Having affordable and high quality homes available for a workforce is vital to economic growth in the whole region."
The SCR has a target of delivering up to 7,000 new homes annually. 6,200 homes were created in the city region in the past year – double the annual figure just three years ago.
Rotherham Council has a target of 641 new homes for this year but this is unlikely to be met.
The authority is pushing ahead with its own housebuilding plans and the Local Plan is nearing adoption. Removing uncertainty over land availability, the plan includes 100 new housing sites, many of which can be developed immediately with enough land for 6,500 new homes. The total amount of housing land available at the time of adoption will accommodate around 14,500 new homes.
