News: Empire building with "Tape of Champions"
By Tom Austen
Empire Tapes has bagged new banking facilities from Barclays to support expansion plans and the launch of a new product.
Founded in 1993 and with its base at Manvers, Empire Tapes are manufacturers, rewinders and converters of adhesive tape.
Bringing together a "Think Tank" including the whole of the organisation, the company empowers its staff to get involved in the development of products at an early stage and emphasises collaboration within its own team, with suppliers and with its production people.
The latest development has seen Empire work with a professional hand wrapper and "cut specialist" to develop a tape for use by fighters. It has developed "Pro Tape" which has been endorsed by Yorkshire boxer Nicola Adams and was used by Conor McGregor in the recent training camp and fight with Floyd Mayweather.
Advertisement
Dean Sherriff, managing director, Empire Tapes, said: "We're so excited with our latest product development and the Pro Tape has been recognised for ease of use, flexibility and durability and is already being used by so many fighters in the professional and amateur game not only the UK but throughout Europe, Scandinavia, Canada and the US.
"Empire Pro Tape has secured a long-term supply contract producing a joint branded tape with the British Boxing Board of Control and as such is now the only approved printed tape to be allowed for the external lace protection of gloves. We can't thank Barclays enough for their support for the business and the funding facilities will enable us market the tape globally and expand into other sporting arenas."
Empire Tapes employs over forty people locally and turnover for the next year is expected to exceed £15m.
Neil Bradburne, Barclays relationship director put together the funding package for the deal. He said "We've been working with Dean and his team for several years now supporting the growth of the business and we're really excited with their latest development which is a pivotal moment in the company's history.
"The team at Empire Tapes really impressed me with their professionalism, vast background experience in the sector and most importantly, their burning desire to succeed.
"We're delighted to be able to provide funding to support their growth ambitions and with Barclays backing the future looks bright for this well-managed company."
Empire Tapes website
Images: UKSE
Founded in 1993 and with its base at Manvers, Empire Tapes are manufacturers, rewinders and converters of adhesive tape.
Bringing together a "Think Tank" including the whole of the organisation, the company empowers its staff to get involved in the development of products at an early stage and emphasises collaboration within its own team, with suppliers and with its production people.
The latest development has seen Empire work with a professional hand wrapper and "cut specialist" to develop a tape for use by fighters. It has developed "Pro Tape" which has been endorsed by Yorkshire boxer Nicola Adams and was used by Conor McGregor in the recent training camp and fight with Floyd Mayweather.
Advertisement
Dean Sherriff, managing director, Empire Tapes, said: "We're so excited with our latest product development and the Pro Tape has been recognised for ease of use, flexibility and durability and is already being used by so many fighters in the professional and amateur game not only the UK but throughout Europe, Scandinavia, Canada and the US.
"Empire Pro Tape has secured a long-term supply contract producing a joint branded tape with the British Boxing Board of Control and as such is now the only approved printed tape to be allowed for the external lace protection of gloves. We can't thank Barclays enough for their support for the business and the funding facilities will enable us market the tape globally and expand into other sporting arenas."
Empire Tapes employs over forty people locally and turnover for the next year is expected to exceed £15m.
Neil Bradburne, Barclays relationship director put together the funding package for the deal. He said "We've been working with Dean and his team for several years now supporting the growth of the business and we're really excited with their latest development which is a pivotal moment in the company's history.
"The team at Empire Tapes really impressed me with their professionalism, vast background experience in the sector and most importantly, their burning desire to succeed.
"We're delighted to be able to provide funding to support their growth ambitions and with Barclays backing the future looks bright for this well-managed company."
Empire Tapes website
Images: UKSE
0 comments:
Post a Comment