News: Nuclear AMRC signs Derby deal
By Tom Austen
The Nuclear AMRC has signed an agreement with Derby City Council and local stakeholders to establish a new industrial R&D centre at the city's Infinity Park.
With state of the art facilities on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, the £25m Nuclear AMRC is a joint initiative with industry, The University of Sheffield and The University of Manchester's Dalton Nuclear Institute, and is designed to help build and enhance the UK's civil nuclear new build industry.
The proposed new centre will complement the capabilities of the Nuclear AMRC's core research factory in Rotherham, and its modularisation R&D facility in Birkenhead. It is also set to draw on the wider capabilities of the University of Sheffield AMRC cluster of advanced manufacturing centres, including the AMRC with Boeing and the AMRC Training Centre.
Andrew Storer, CEO at the Nuclear AMRC (pictured, centre), said: "A new facility will give us the space to establish industrial pull and develop new capabilities in technology themes such as digital controls and instrumentation, advanced simulation, equipment qualification and construction.
"The new centre will also act as a regional hub for on-the-ground support to manufacturers of all sizes. We have already helped dozens of Midlands-based manufacturers become Fit For Nuclear through our supply chain development programme, and want to work with even more to support their ambitions in nuclear and other high-value sectors."
The agreement will support Derby City Council and D2N2's strategy for improving the region’s economic growth, skills and jobs. D2N2 is allocating £12.9m to Infinity from its Local Growth Fund allocation over six years to improve infrastructure on the site.
Proponents of the scheme will hope to emulate the impact on inward investment that the AMRC has had on the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District (AMID) being created in Rotherham and Sheffield where the close links with industry has been key to attracting the likes of Rolls-Royce, Boeing and McLaren.
Storer added: "Our work alongside the other centres in the University of Sheffield AMRC has made the Sheffield City Region a magnet for smart inward investors. With the support of Derby City Council and D2N2, our plan is to create that same impact here at Infinity Park in Derby."
Nuclear AMRC website
Images: Nuclear AMRC
Images: Nuclear AMRC
