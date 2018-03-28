News: Millers extend Guardian Electrical deal
By Tom Austen
Rotherham United has agreed to extend the partnership with training wear partner Guardian Electrical Compliance for a further year.
One of the UK's leading providers of electrical safety services, Chapeltown-based Guardian has been a long standing partner of the football club after initially linking up with the Millers in 2015.
The Guardian logo will again be featured on all of the club's training wear next season, manufactured by Puma.
Advertisement
Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United (pictured, font left), said: "I am delighted to come to an agreement with Guardian and I am looking forward to another year working alongside Richard [Roebuck] and the Guardian team.
"Guardian have been tremendously supportive of the club since our first deal back in 2015, and I am personally thrilled to be extending our fine relationship into a minimum of a further year.
"This is the first of a series of important announcements on the commercial front, as we look to further extend and strengthen a number of our existing club partners."
Richard Roebuck, finance director at Guardian Electrical (pictured, font right), added: "It is exciting times again at Rotherham United and we are delighted to be part of it. This deal will take Guardian into a fourth year as a club partner and we feel just as enthusiastic about the club's progress now, as we did in our first season.
"For me personally, as a supporter from the age of seven, it is fantastic to be working alongside the Millers. The club is making great strides on and off the field and with Paul Warne leading footballing affairs, I feel confident that we will continue to go from strength-to-strength."
RUFC website
Guardian Electrical Compliance website
Images: RUFC
One of the UK's leading providers of electrical safety services, Chapeltown-based Guardian has been a long standing partner of the football club after initially linking up with the Millers in 2015.
The Guardian logo will again be featured on all of the club's training wear next season, manufactured by Puma.
Advertisement
Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United (pictured, font left), said: "I am delighted to come to an agreement with Guardian and I am looking forward to another year working alongside Richard [Roebuck] and the Guardian team.
"Guardian have been tremendously supportive of the club since our first deal back in 2015, and I am personally thrilled to be extending our fine relationship into a minimum of a further year.
"This is the first of a series of important announcements on the commercial front, as we look to further extend and strengthen a number of our existing club partners."
Richard Roebuck, finance director at Guardian Electrical (pictured, font right), added: "It is exciting times again at Rotherham United and we are delighted to be part of it. This deal will take Guardian into a fourth year as a club partner and we feel just as enthusiastic about the club's progress now, as we did in our first season.
"For me personally, as a supporter from the age of seven, it is fantastic to be working alongside the Millers. The club is making great strides on and off the field and with Paul Warne leading footballing affairs, I feel confident that we will continue to go from strength-to-strength."
RUFC website
Guardian Electrical Compliance website
Images: RUFC
0 comments:
Post a Comment