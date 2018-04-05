News: Rotherham firm sentenced for safety breaches
By Tom Austen
A Rotherham-based construction company has been sentenced for safety breaches after a worker suffered life threatening injuries.
Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard that, in September 2016, a 48-year-old employee of K. D. S. Construction Company Ltd (KDS) was working in a two metre deep excavation when he was struck on the head and pinned down by a large segment of concrete.
Martin Schofield, of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, suffered a number of injuries including multiple skull and neck bone fractures, a broken left arm, fractured ribs as well as a significant brain injury.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the construction company had been contracted by Abbey Forged Products Limited to carry out groundworks for the installation of a new underground water drainage system at the company's Beeley Wood Works site in Sheffield.
The investigation also found that KDS employees had dug out a number of excavations for the new tanks and pipework. After one tank had been installed, work started on another excavation for a second tank adjacent to the first. While this was being dug, one of the groundworkers was asked to cover over some pipework which was sticking out of the first tank to protect it from being damaged by backfill. When he descended into the excavation to do this, a section of unsupported concrete which was overhanging the excavation broke off and fell onto him.
Advertisement
KDS of Taylors Court, Rotherham pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and was fined £70,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,016.15.
Alison Outhwaite HSE inspector, said: "The employee's injuries were life changing and he could have easily been killed. This serious incident and devastation could have been avoided if basic safe guards had been put in place.
"This case highlights the need to be aware of the risks of working in and near excavations. The groundwork industry need to appreciate the risks even where excavations are thought to be "shallow" or the ground considered to be stable. As HSE guidance states. "Any unsupported excavation will be safe ONLY if its sides are battered back sufficiently or if the excavation is in sound rock (HSG150)."
"If a suitable safe system of work had been in place prior to the incident, the life changing injuries sustained by the employee could have been prevented."
In a statement issued via solicitors Irwin Mitchell, Martin Schofield, said: "I am pleased that KDS has admitted its guilt and I just hope now that other workers don't have to suffer the pain and anguish I have had to because their employer failed to protect them."
KDS website
HSE website
Images: Abbey Forged Products
Sheffield Magistrates' Court heard that, in September 2016, a 48-year-old employee of K. D. S. Construction Company Ltd (KDS) was working in a two metre deep excavation when he was struck on the head and pinned down by a large segment of concrete.
Martin Schofield, of Thurnscoe, Barnsley, suffered a number of injuries including multiple skull and neck bone fractures, a broken left arm, fractured ribs as well as a significant brain injury.
An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found that the construction company had been contracted by Abbey Forged Products Limited to carry out groundworks for the installation of a new underground water drainage system at the company's Beeley Wood Works site in Sheffield.
The investigation also found that KDS employees had dug out a number of excavations for the new tanks and pipework. After one tank had been installed, work started on another excavation for a second tank adjacent to the first. While this was being dug, one of the groundworkers was asked to cover over some pipework which was sticking out of the first tank to protect it from being damaged by backfill. When he descended into the excavation to do this, a section of unsupported concrete which was overhanging the excavation broke off and fell onto him.
Advertisement
KDS of Taylors Court, Rotherham pleaded guilty to breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 and was fined £70,000 and ordered to pay costs of £4,016.15.
Alison Outhwaite HSE inspector, said: "The employee's injuries were life changing and he could have easily been killed. This serious incident and devastation could have been avoided if basic safe guards had been put in place.
"This case highlights the need to be aware of the risks of working in and near excavations. The groundwork industry need to appreciate the risks even where excavations are thought to be "shallow" or the ground considered to be stable. As HSE guidance states. "Any unsupported excavation will be safe ONLY if its sides are battered back sufficiently or if the excavation is in sound rock (HSG150)."
"If a suitable safe system of work had been in place prior to the incident, the life changing injuries sustained by the employee could have been prevented."
In a statement issued via solicitors Irwin Mitchell, Martin Schofield, said: "I am pleased that KDS has admitted its guilt and I just hope now that other workers don't have to suffer the pain and anguish I have had to because their employer failed to protect them."
KDS website
HSE website
Images: Abbey Forged Products
0 comments:
Post a Comment