News: Millers bag Parkgate Shopping deal





Parkgate attracts over nine million visitors a year and the 575,000 sq ft retail destination is one of the largest retail parks in the UK. Home to over 40 shops, the park is anchored by the likes of Primark, M&S, Outfit, Next, Boots and H&M.



The local retail park have enjoyed a long-standing partnership with the Millers with their branding first featuring on the club’s home kit back in 1987. The partnership passed its 30th year last season, with the Parkgate Shopping logo appearing on the club's strips for 22 of the last 31 seasons.



Steve Coakley, commercial director at Rotherham United, said: "I'm thrilled that we are able to continue to build on the outstanding relationship that we have with a local partner, who have quite rightly become synonymous with the Millers due to their continued support over a lot of years.



"Parkgate's prolonged commitment to the club really fits in with the "Forever Together, Forever Proud" ethos here at Rotherham United and we are indeed very proud of what has been a long and successful partnership.



"That relationship has continued to remain equally strong since BMO Real Estate Partners became owners of Parkgate Shopping and we are delighted to have the opportunity to continue that for many years to come."



Janet Drury, centre manager at Parkgate Shopping, added: "Parkgate Shopping have held a long partnership with the Millers going right back to the 1980s, and I am delighted that our proud association will continue for a minimum of a further two years.



"Parkgate and the Millers have become synonymous with each other because of our long standing partnership. A Rotherham United shirt just isn't the same without the Parkgate logo!



"We are thrilled to be part of what the club is achieving on and off the field, and we are excited about the future."



Rotherham United has agreed a new deal with long-term sponsors Parkgate Shopping, who will continue to have its name proudly displayed on the back of the club's home shirt for the next two seasons.