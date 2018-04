News: Cooper & Turner's fast growing profits

One of Europe's leading manufacturers of bolts, nuts and washers used in the energy, rail, construction and other engineering sectors is a new entry in the 19th annual Sunday Times BDO Profit Track 100 league table.Cooper & Turner has facilities at its Templeborough Works in Sheffield and at Canklow in Rotherham, where the focus is on the wind energy sector.With profits growing by an average of 57% a year to £9.2m in 2017, the firm is ranked at 86th in the table which is compiled by Fast Track, the Oxford-based networking events and research company, which champions the UK's top-performing private companies and entrepreneurs.

Images: Cooper & Turner

The group manufactures its products in South Yorkshire, Pueblo, in Colorado, and Ningbo, in China, and international expansion has boosted sales to £52.6m.In August last year, chief executive Tony Brown led a buyout backed by US private equity firm Watermill Group, which acquired a majority stake for an undisclosed sum. The aim was to uncover new opportunities and accelerate the company's growth in the booming international wind sector and beyond.Cooper & Turner acquired the former home of Manheim Motor Auctions in 2012 and, to support further growth, a new extension was completed in 2013 to infill the space between the two existing units and create substantially more floorspace. As well as the Wind division, the site incorporates a 120,000 tonne stock holding facility and the group moved towards a full distribution network. Cooper & Turner and McLean Buchanan and Wilson (MBW) joined forces in March 2007.Joseph and James Turner founded a gun barrel business in Birmingham in the 1800s. Having expanded the business into other areas, including rivet production, the company was amalgamated with Henry Cooper & Co in 1912.Production was moved to Sheffield and the company continued to be successful, supplying products for a wide range of applications including battleships and Ford's Model T cars. Recent projects have seen its products used in the construction of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and the redevelopment of Liverpool FC's Anfield stadium.