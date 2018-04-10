News: "Banana" site appeals to Steelphalt





SteelPhalt - part of the Harsco group of companies - has been developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for the UK road making industry since the 1960s. Harsco has a site at Aldwarke and Steelphalt has an extensive facility at Templeborough.



The firm has been in discussions with Rotherham Council over a parcel of land that the authority owns. Know locally as "Banana Tip" or "Banana Plantation" because of its shape, the land at Infirmary Road borders the Roundwood Golf Club.



Steelphalt wants to undertake exploratory works on the land and the investigations would involve digging some trial pits and sinking two bore holes. The works would take a few days to complete and the land would be fully reinstated afterwards.



Investigations would show whether slag tipped on the land several decades ago could be extracted for use in the road-stone manufacturing plant at Templeborough.



Rotherham Council will shortly be deciding whether to agree to SteelPhalt's request to undertake initial exploratory work, and is therefore asking for residents' views on the plans before works go ahead.



A drop-in session has been arranged at Rawmarsh Joint Service Centre on Wednesday April 11 between 4.00pm and 5.30pm so that residents can view the plans and discuss the proposals.



Damien Wilson, Strategic Director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "The Council recognises the value of local green spaces such as this, and remains committed to ensuring residents can continue to access and enjoy them.



"At this stage, Steephalt are simply asking to carry out exploratory works. If we agree to this, and SteelPhalt find that the site is viable, they would then need to provide a full proposal for the Council to consider which would of course need to go through the planning process and obtain the necessary planning permission.



"We are keen to understand local people's views on this so these can be taken into consideration in deciding how to proceed."



Roundwood Colliery was established in the early 1860s. It was bought by John Brown and Company which owned a number of collieries in the area. Having been nationalised, the colliery closed in the early 1960s.



