News: Award-winning AESSEAL invests in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Innovative Rotherham manufacturer AESSEAL continues to invest - with some £6.5m spent over the past year.
With its global headquarters at Templeborough, the £150m turnover company manufactures mechanical seals for a wide range of industries, including oil and gas, food, water, mining and pharmaceuticals.
£5.5m has been invested in new state-of-the-art machinery along with building refurbishments totalling around £1m over the past year.
Following its £460,000 upgrade, the AESSEAL systems division at Barbot Hall Industrial Estate will be officially opened by President of the Institute of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), Carolyn Griffiths, later this month.
Griffiths will then join AESSEAL's founder and managing director, Chris Rea and other engineering industry leaders for the annual IMechE dinner at the Cutlers' Hall, Sheffield.
This month also saw a new £1m machining centre go into operation at the AESSEAL Global Technology Centre and Special Product Division at Templeborough.
The 11 axis Nakamura Tome Super NTX features a unique parts handling system, designed and developed by AESSEAL. It provides super-fast production times and will improve operational efficiency as well as the quality of the core components of mechanical seal products manufactured at the site.
The Nakamura is the last of eight new machines which have been installed at AESSEAL sites in Rotherham and Bradford in the past year, creating more than 20 jobs and increasing production by 17%.
In 2017, HRH The Duke of York was back in Rotherham to officially open a new £500,000 investment in its testing facility.
For the year ending December 2016. Sales were up 6% on the previous year to hit £152m and profit was up by 14% to £21m.
Fellow professionals in the British Pump Manufacturers' Association (BPMA) selected Chris Rea to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the recent Pump Industry Awards, citing his "significant and consistent contribution the pump industry" over his 39 year career.
Chris Rea, managing director at AESSEAL, said: "To be given a Lifetime Achievement Award by my peers is a tremendous honour and one which came completely out of the blue.
"I've always considered the success of AESSEAL to be the result of a team effort involving everyone from our top engineers to our newest apprentices.
"Our new machinery can only add to our efficiency, reliability and award-winning customer service but the investment doesn’t stop there – we're now working on future investment plans for the rest of 2018 and beyond."
AESSEAL website
Images: BPMA / AESSEAL
Our second 11 Axis Nakamura being delivered to our global headquarters #aesseal #mechanicalengineering #engineering #behindthescenes #global #nakamuratome #nakamura #investment #customerservice #manufacturing #mechanicalseal #delivery #workshop #ukmanufacturing #factory #technology #machining #machinist
AESSEAL website
Images: BPMA / AESSEAL
