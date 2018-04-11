News: Staverton launch new sit-stand workstation range
By Tom Austen
Rotherham office furniture and fit-out specialist, Staverton, has launched its latest product development, the light-weight and cost-effective SL workstation range.
Previously known as the Logic Office Group, the firm's manufacturing base is at a 38,000 sq ft factory in Hellaby in Rotherham and it also operates a showroom in Clerkenwell, London. In 2017, BBC, Talk-Talk, Sky, CBRE, GSK, Capital One and Burberry selected Staverton workstations for their employees.
Through smart design, market research and careful interpretation of customer feedback, Staverton has developed an exceptional collection of cost-effective, sit-stand desks specifically aimed at modern workplaces.
Staverton launched its SOS (sit or stand) range in 2015. The new SL range focuses on using a minimal light-weight framework.
The smart design of this new generation of workstations allows a light-weight structure to have a cost-efficient manufacturing process, guaranteeing a light — yet solidly built — piece of high-quality office furniture.
The SL range benefits from a minimalist approach and height-adjustable design. It enables office workers to sit or stand, a practice adopted by more and more businesses to avoid the health risks that are associated with sitting down for prolonged periods.
The range comes with an innovative cable-management "bridge" system that can be equipped with an intermediate upstand column that allows the systems to be linked together in order to form long benches. Also, all SL units present a useful Desk Control software that allows users to command the height of their worksurface, either from their computers or mobile phones.
Staverton website
Images: Staverton
Images: Staverton
