News: B E Webbe opens self storage depot in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
B E Webbe, a self-storage company based in Derby, has opened its seventh depot, taking on a former woodworking facility in Rotherham.
GD Woodworking relocated from the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate to larger premises at nearby Canklow Meadows in 2016 leaving a 6,100 sq ft warehouse available.
In December, B E Webbe bought the Mangham Road property in a £1m deal and has since spent £300,000 fitting it out.
The company will operate from Unit One, and has created 20,000sq ft of storage space, comprising 105 individual units ranging in size from 15sq ft to 170sq ft.
Phase Two, which is planned to operate in April next year, will double the storage space available.
The building works consisted of demolishing the offices and other facilities, replacing mezzanine floors and building new offices, facilities and reception area together with toilets and loading bays.
