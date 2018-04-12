News: B E Webbe opens self storage depot in Rotherham

</div>

Images: B E Webbe

Richard Blount, director at B E Webbe, said: "There is a definite need for such a self-storage facility in the Rotherham area."We are catering for anybody who has anything to store, whether its personal and home effects, business or archive items."All units are individually locked and the depot is fully alarmed with 24 hour CCTV security.B E Webbe has two self-storage facilities in Derby and others at Burton, Long Eaton, Nottingham, and Sutton-in-Ashfield.GD Woodworking expanded into a new 80,000 sq ft factory to facilitate significant increase in staircase demand.Andrew Ducker, director of GD Woodworking said: "The expansion has been a huge success and gives us an even stronger infrastructure to support our clients with everything that they need for high volume staircase projects."