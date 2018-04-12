Thursday, April 12, 2018

News: B E Webbe opens self storage depot in Rotherham

B E Webbe, a self-storage company based in Derby, has opened its seventh depot, taking on a former woodworking facility in Rotherham.

GD Woodworking relocated from the Barbot Hall Industrial Estate to larger premises at nearby Canklow Meadows in 2016 leaving a 6,100 sq ft warehouse available.

In December, B E Webbe bought the Mangham Road property in a £1m deal and has since spent £300,000 fitting it out.

The company will operate from Unit One, and has created 20,000sq ft of storage space, comprising 105 individual units ranging in size from 15sq ft to 170sq ft.

Phase Two, which is planned to operate in April next year, will double the storage space available.

The building works consisted of demolishing the offices and other facilities, replacing mezzanine floors and building new offices, facilities and reception area together with toilets and loading bays.

Richard Blount, director at B E Webbe, said: "There is a definite need for such a self-storage facility in the Rotherham area.

"We are catering for anybody who has anything to store, whether its personal and home effects, business or archive items."

All units are individually locked and the depot is fully alarmed with 24 hour CCTV security.

B E Webbe has two self-storage facilities in Derby and others at Burton, Long Eaton, Nottingham, and Sutton-in-Ashfield.

GD Woodworking expanded into a new 80,000 sq ft factory to facilitate significant increase in staircase demand.

Andrew Ducker, director of GD Woodworking said: "The expansion has been a huge success and gives us an even stronger infrastructure to support our clients with everything that they need for high volume staircase projects."

B E Webbe website
GD Woodworking website

Images: B E Webbe

