Moving to a new joint operation at Maltby in 2017, South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue closed its site on the High Street nearby and put it up for sale at £250,000 through agents, Fernie Greaves.Totalling 3,500 sq ft, the property comprises a purpose built fire station being principally single storey to the main appliance bay and associated offices, however linked to this is a two storey area providing ground floor amenity welfare facilities together with a first floor dormitory.The site also benefits from ample car parking.A recently submitted planning application for a change of use shows how the main area, which would have housed the fire engines, could be converted into a restaurant with the roller shutter doors replaced by new windows. The kitchens, takeaway area and a waiting room, complete with firefighter's pole, are also shown.Applicant, John Radford, said in the plans that the cost of the property, and demolition and development costs, would make other uses unviable.He added: "The building was put up for sale by the South Yorkshire Fire Authority in November 2017 and had it on the market for three months. It did not go to auction but interested parties had to submit sealed bids after the three months. Several bids were submitted but the one relating to this statement [planning application] was successful."

Images: Google Maps / Fernie Greaves

Adjacent to the former fire station, Rotherham Council is using external funding to create new types of housing accommodation on the site of the former library.The authority recently cancelled a planning application to determine whether prior approval is required of the method of demolition of the former fire station. However, its plans have progressed regarding the demolition of the former community library.