News: Rotherham revved up for Get Up To Speed





This hugely popular interactive event is designed to showcase science, technology, engineering and manufacturing and its employers to young people, parents and educators in the South Yorkshire region and beyond.



Now in its eighth year, 2018 has had more pre-event bookings than ever before, currently standing at over 2,350, with over 50 schools and education establishments from across the region and beyond expected to attend.



The 2018 event takes place at Magna on April 18.



The event, driven by employers and delivered through The work-wise Foundation is now believed to be the largest of its kind in the North. It has an impressive list of businesses exhibiting, including the likes of Rolls-Royce, McLaren, Tinsley Bridge, Polypipe and Yamazaki Mazak UK Ltd.



Headline sponsors for this year are Liberty Speciality Steels, Cooper Brown Enterprises and Careers Y&H, with other event sponsors including the likes of AESSEAL, Doncasters Bramah, the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Santander and Elevation Recruitment Group.



Mick Hood HR director at Liberty Speciality Steels, said: "We continue to support the Get up to Speed event because it is a fantastic way of raising awareness among young people, teachers and parents of the exciting opportunities on offer by choosing an engineering or science-based career. Each year the event gets bigger and better and I'm sure this year will be no different."



John Barber, CEO of the work-wise Foundation and Chair of the GUTS Steering Group, added: "Get up to Speed is free to visit and is designed to inspire and inform through a wide range of hands on activities, showcasing many different businesses from traditional to advanced technologies plus support and education organisations.



"This year we are showcasing the whole breadth of what the region has to offer from traditional cutlery and tools manufacturing to aerospace to buildings and bridge construction (we even have our own Bailey Bridge for students to build) and everything in between. This is a fantastic region for STEM with some fantastic opportunities for or young people.



"There will be the chance to have a go on lots of things including Virtual Reality Welding, CNC Machining, VR and Augmented Reality tools for the rail industry, Formula 1 and flight simulators to experiencing our Theatre of Engineering, designed and delivered by students from the Sheffield Engineering Leadership Academy at Sheffield University.



"Recognising the importance of those who influence young people's choices we will also be running teacher awareness seminars on the day, so they can take back to school knowledge, labour market information and practical activities and spread the word further."



The day gets underway with a Business Breakfast and panel debate sponsored by Elevation Recruitment Group on skills including an address from David Richards CBE, chairman of Prodrive and chairman of the UK Motor Sports Association (MSA). Richards is also the former chairman of Aston Martin as well as Benetton and BAR Formula One Teams.



Get up to Speed (GUTS), the region's largest engineering and skills event specifically for young people, is making a welcome return to its now well-established home at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham this week.