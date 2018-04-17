News: On the right path at Cortonwood





At Cortonwood Shopping Park, work started in 2016 on a programme to demolish the vacant 150,000 sq ft ALBA warehouse, following which J F Finnegan undertook works to create 11 new retail units and a restaurant totalling 79,750 sq ft.



Opening last year were national retailers Outfit, H&M, New Look, River Island, Mountain Warehouse, Marks and Spencer Simply Food, Clark's, JD Sports, Wilkos, Poundland and Frankie & Benny's.



Only passed on appeal, the development is from Helical Retail and forms an extension to Cortonwood Retail Park which was developed by St Paul's Developments, totally transforming the site of the former Cortonwood Colliery, where the 1984 miners' strike began.



The development included a condition requiring a pedestrian link to the adjacent car parking area close to the already existing Halfords and Asda stores.



What resulted was a set of "steps to nowhere" and level differences, a hedge, an area of landscaping and hardsurfacing which prevented the pedestrian link from being used.



Plans have now been approved by Rotherham Council to amend the site levels and provide hard surfacing up to the boundary and existing ramp/steps to enable the link to the adjacent retail park to be utilised. Steps to nowhere.

Steps still blocked off between new and original shopping centres at #Rotherham #Cortonwood.

WHY ?!!! Crazy.@RMBCPress pic.twitter.com/lTr0NQqjMU — Chris Needham (@Young_Nudger) November 9, 2017 A report from council planners concludes: "There are benefits in terms of pedestrian linkages with the adjacent retail development and also in terms of pedestrian safety (a desire line is currently being used by pedestrians for access between the two sites). There is no impact in terms of the level of car parking.



"It is considered that the proposal meets with relevant policies and is acceptable in terms of design and visual appearance and highway safety."



