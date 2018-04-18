News: There's something brewing in Rawmarsh





on plans for new, smaller, sites that specialise in craft beers in Parkgate and Wickersley. The Wath Tap opened in a former butcher's in 2016 and the most recent opening is at Stag with The Dragon's Tap already proving popular.



Now a new pub is close to opening on Stocks Lane where the owners are hoping to revive the Rawmarsh "circuit."



Having had a taste of business with their mobile prosecco bar becoming a fixture at events and weddings, the family friends, Helen and Phil Hickling and Samantha and Lee Scothern, have poured their resources into fitting out a unit within a former office block.



Helen said: "We've got "Something Sparkling" with the mobile bar in our 1972 vintage caravan and now we are branching out with "Something BREW INN" in Rawmarsh."



With a capacity of 60, the new bar is currently being fitted out around remnants of the old congregational chapel. It sits alongide a barber's and salon and is across from where work has just started on 60 new homes at Bellows Road.



Samantha, said: "We want to bring life back into the circuit. People in Rawmarsh know the circuit and we've had lots of positive feedback about our plans. There's nowhere like it.



"We'll be offering real ale and gins, with teas and coffee through the day. There'll be no loud music but we want to get a piano in and offer events such as beer tasting. We want to bring the public back into pubs."



Britain has lost 28,000 pubs since the 1970s, according to the CAMRA's latest Good Beer Guide. On the other hand, figures from the Society of Independent Brewers (Siba) show that craft beer sales increased 1.7% in 2017, more than double the 0.7% growth reported by the wider beer market.



Smaller breweries, like Rotherham's own Chantry Brewery, are being taken up as alternatives to the dominant big breweries and now account for 6.5% of total UK beer sales. Chantry has already been tapped up by Something BREW INN and the Dragon's Tap.



Something BREW INN Facebook page



The thirst for new craft beer venues in Rotherham shows no sign of settling down with a new micro pub set to open soon in Rawmarsh.