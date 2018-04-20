News: New utilities consultancy launches in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
An independent utilities consultancy which prepares bespoke utility installation packages has launched following receipt of a £500 grant from the UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) Kickstart Fund.
Founded by experienced utilities advisor Dean Pattison, Utility Source Limited provides advice to businesses that manage gas, water and electric infrastructure installations, specifically to those in the residential development, commercial construction and demolition industries.
The enterprise has recently taken space at the Dearne Valley Business Centre in Wath-Upon-Dearne.
The cash provided by UKSE - a subsidiary of Tata Steel tasked with assisting the economic regeneration of communities affected by changes in the steel industry – funded the production of strategic advertising and marketing collateral including a logo, website and business cards.
A former National Grid employee with more than 15 years' experience, Dean launched Utility Source to act as an intermediary between sub-contractors and their clients - providing consultancy advice to property developers overseeing commercial and residential projects.
Advertisement
Dean Pattison, founder of Utility Source Limited (pictured, left), said: "Launching my own utilities consultancy business was a natural progression for me, and the funds provided by UK Steel Enterprise have been vital in allowing me to market my offering to my customers effectively. I am very grateful for their support.
"My background in the industry and the network of professionals that I have immersed myself in means that I can provide the best service to my clients, liaising directly with engineers and designers in order to implement the most effective resolutions.
"Often, smaller construction businesses may not be aware of how to navigate the utilities industry. My aim is to make life easier for these individuals by managing their utilities provision, whether they're looking to install utilities for a new store or retail park or if they're needing to disconnect the supplies before beginning the demolition of a site."
Looking to the future Dean hopes to grow his business in the local area and further afield in line with demand – building his team accordingly, including recruiting a number of apprentices.
UKSE launched the Kickstart fund, with support from RIDO and Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE), to support people looking to establish a business in the local area.
Alan Stanley, regional executive at UK Steel Enterprise (pictured, right), said: "Dean is offering a vital utilities service to the region's small and medium-sized construction businesses. We are proud to support new businesses, such as Utility Source Limited, as they begin to gain traction in their respective markets following receipt of our Kickstart grant."
Utility Source Limited website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
Founded by experienced utilities advisor Dean Pattison, Utility Source Limited provides advice to businesses that manage gas, water and electric infrastructure installations, specifically to those in the residential development, commercial construction and demolition industries.
The enterprise has recently taken space at the Dearne Valley Business Centre in Wath-Upon-Dearne.
The cash provided by UKSE - a subsidiary of Tata Steel tasked with assisting the economic regeneration of communities affected by changes in the steel industry – funded the production of strategic advertising and marketing collateral including a logo, website and business cards.
A former National Grid employee with more than 15 years' experience, Dean launched Utility Source to act as an intermediary between sub-contractors and their clients - providing consultancy advice to property developers overseeing commercial and residential projects.
Advertisement
Dean Pattison, founder of Utility Source Limited (pictured, left), said: "Launching my own utilities consultancy business was a natural progression for me, and the funds provided by UK Steel Enterprise have been vital in allowing me to market my offering to my customers effectively. I am very grateful for their support.
"My background in the industry and the network of professionals that I have immersed myself in means that I can provide the best service to my clients, liaising directly with engineers and designers in order to implement the most effective resolutions.
"Often, smaller construction businesses may not be aware of how to navigate the utilities industry. My aim is to make life easier for these individuals by managing their utilities provision, whether they're looking to install utilities for a new store or retail park or if they're needing to disconnect the supplies before beginning the demolition of a site."
Looking to the future Dean hopes to grow his business in the local area and further afield in line with demand – building his team accordingly, including recruiting a number of apprentices.
UKSE launched the Kickstart fund, with support from RIDO and Rotherham Youth Enterprise (RYE), to support people looking to establish a business in the local area.
Alan Stanley, regional executive at UK Steel Enterprise (pictured, right), said: "Dean is offering a vital utilities service to the region's small and medium-sized construction businesses. We are proud to support new businesses, such as Utility Source Limited, as they begin to gain traction in their respective markets following receipt of our Kickstart grant."
Utility Source Limited website
UKSE website
Images: UKSE
0 comments:
Post a Comment