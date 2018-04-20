News: Plans in for new Rotherham Lidl
By Tom Austen
A planning application has been submitted for a new retail foodstore in Rotherham by German global discount chain, Lidl.
Rothbiz reported first on Lidl bringing forward plans for a new store that would create around 40 jobs on land at Dalton.
Lidl was founded in Germany in the 1930's and has grown consistently, now operating over 10,000 stores in 27 countries. Launching in the UK in September 1994, Lidl today has 670 stores here - with one on the edge of Rotherham town centre.
The proposed new store is on the site of Dalton Progressive Working Men's Club where the building was vacated after the club fell into administration in 2016. The property burnt down in February and the site of proposed store includes land to the north and west of the demolished building.
