News: Three Rotherham firms win Queen's Awards for Enterprise





A record 152 businesses have received Queen's Awards in the international trade category including Central Wire Industries UK Ltd, a specialty alloy wire manufacturer.



The CWI UK production facility in the Greasbrough Road area of Rotherham supplies profile wire internationally to companies involved in a wide range of industries and markets.



It specialises in very high quality stainless steel and nickel alloy wires used in demanding applications by many major companies involved in oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical, pulp & paper and water filtration.



In 2015, Canada's Central Wire Industries (CWI) acquired Rotherham-based Hempel Wire for an undisclosed sum. Hempel had recently purchased certain trademarks, trade names, and intellectual property from Fox Wire Limited in neighboring Sheffield. Included in this transaction were the rights to the SUPA family of alloys, including SUPA 75.



The firm dates back to when it was founded in Rotherham in 1983, and with the support of the Hempel family, H.A.Watson quickly established itself as a quality producer of stainless steel round wires.



Another Rotherham-based winner for 2018 is GO Superfoods Ltd, which trades as Green Origins and Rainforest Foods.



The Dinnington firm is a manufacturer and wholesaler of premium supplements and superfoods such as Acai, Hemp seed, Maca, Maqui berry, Spirulina and Wheatgrass.



GO Superfoods previously won the same prestigious award in 2016 which recognised rapid growth in turnover which almost quadrupled over a three-year period. About half of the turnover is overseas trade.



More awards followed in 2017 when Green Origins was awarded 2 star awards in the Great Taste Awards for its Bee Pollen, Cacao Butter and Virgin Coconut Oil and 1 star awards for its Baobab Powder, Cacao Nibs, Cacao Powder and Hemp Seeds.



Rainforest Foods was awarded 1 star awards for its Organic New Zealand Wheatgrass Powder and Organic Maca Powder.



The third Rotherham winner is SBD Apparel, a UK manufacturer of premium supports and apparel for strength and fitness training.



Worn by elite athletes globally, the brand was founded to design and produce market-leading performance products in conjunction with a team of elite athletes, coaches and health professionals.



Founder Ben Banks, a former powerlifting competitor, developed better products and SBD is now a globally recognised brand, used by the majority of competitors at strongman events such as the World's Strongest Man (WSM).



SBD took space at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham in 2016, after the development of the SBD Belt which features a Patent Pending fastening mechanism combining the adjustability of a prong belt with the quick operation and tightness of a lever. It combines a high quality leather strap and a cast aluminium alloy buckle.



Business Secretary Greg Clark said: "The UK has some of the most entrepreneurial and innovative minds in the world delivering jobs, growth and greater choice for consumers and I am proud to see a wealth of these businesses being recognised today.



"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy – 99% of UK firms are small and over 1,000 new businesses start every day. Through our Industrial Strategy we are building a Britain in which they will continue to thrive."



Three Rotherham-based companies have won a Queen's Award for Enterprise recognising their outstanding achievements in international trade.Now in its 52nd year, the Queen's Awards for Enterprise is the most prestigious business award in the country, with winners recognised as being among the best in the country and able to use the esteemed Queen's Awards emblem for the next five years.