News: Former Rotherham school up for sale
By Tom Austen
A closed independent day school in Rotherham has gone up for sale.
The Bramley Campus of the Focus School on the Hellaby Industrial Estate closed in November and was formerly known as the Elsworth House School. It was operated by Plymouth Brethren Christian Church.
The school began using the site in 2004 and planning permission was granted on appeal in 2006. Rotherham Council had refused the change of use plans based on "inappropriate use in an allocated industrial area."
Now Crosthwaite Commercial has been instructed to market the property which the agents are calling a "unique freehold opportunity."
The property totals some 13,280 sq ft across four buildings on a site of one acre. It had the capacity up to 150 pupils.
