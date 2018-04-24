News: Horbury captures capital construction contract





From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training. Horbury Facades is a specialist rainscreen cladding contractor offering full specification, installation and maintenance services.



Elephant Park is the new £2.3bn multi-phase regeneration of the former Heygate Estate based in Elephant & Castle, and delivered by Lendlease. Highwood Garden Terrace is a ten storey mansion style building containing 85 homes, situated on Elephant Park’s West Grove residential development.



Working alongside Lendlease, Horbury Facades is installing a Brickslip Corium façade in grey and red in assorted textures. Glazed terracotta tiles in seven varying shades that gradate from buff to a dark red, are also being fixed onto playfully arranged infills in a staggered bond of differing lengths.



The company has also rendered the walls and soffits of the balconies situated along the northwest and east sides of the building.



Advertisement From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training. Horbury Facades is a specialist rainscreen cladding contractor offering full specification, installation and maintenance services.Elephant Park is the new £2.3bn multi-phase regeneration of the former Heygate Estate based in Elephant & Castle, and delivered by Lendlease. Highwood Garden Terrace is a ten storey mansion style building containing 85 homes, situated on Elephant Park’s West Grove residential development.Working alongside Lendlease, Horbury Facades is installing a Brickslip Corium façade in grey and red in assorted textures. Glazed terracotta tiles in seven varying shades that gradate from buff to a dark red, are also being fixed onto playfully arranged infills in a staggered bond of differing lengths.The company has also rendered the walls and soffits of the balconies situated along the northwest and east sides of the building.

The design of the structure, created by AHMM architects, is inspired by traditional London mansion blocks and incorporates a number of tiers where the building steps back to offer terraces to many of the homes. The new build homes "fuse diverse historical influences, including the grandeur of the late Victorian and Art Deco periods, with a thoroughly modern approach. Each building has its own character, while retaining a timeless and classic aesthetic."



Adrian Storey, general manager at Horbury Facades, said: "This is an intricate and complex scheme and we will be utilising the strengths of our team in fixing the facade to meet the client's exact requirements. The location of the building means we have to work within a restricted area and to strict timeframes to ensure we can meet the project's deadlines. We’re looking forward to using our skills to help create what will be an eye-catching structure within Elephant Park."



Elephant Park is a major mixed-use development that will create almost 2,500 new homes and the largest new park in central London for 70 years. West Grove, which is due of completion in 2019, is the second phase of the development and will contain 593 homes in total.



Horbury Group website



Images: AHMM architects The design of the structure, created by AHMM architects, is inspired by traditional London mansion blocks and incorporates a number of tiers where the building steps back to offer terraces to many of the homes. The new build homes "fuse diverse historical influences, including the grandeur of the late Victorian and Art Deco periods, with a thoroughly modern approach. Each building has its own character, while retaining a timeless and classic aesthetic."Adrian Storey, general manager at Horbury Facades, said: "This is an intricate and complex scheme and we will be utilising the strengths of our team in fixing the facade to meet the client's exact requirements. The location of the building means we have to work within a restricted area and to strict timeframes to ensure we can meet the project's deadlines. We’re looking forward to using our skills to help create what will be an eye-catching structure within Elephant Park."Elephant Park is a major mixed-use development that will create almost 2,500 new homes and the largest new park in central London for 70 years. West Grove, which is due of completion in 2019, is the second phase of the development and will contain 593 homes in total.

Horbury Facades, part of the Horbury Group based in Rotherham, has secured a contract to install an inspirational brick and terracotta façade on Highwood Garden Terrace, part of the West Grove residential development on Elephant Park in London.