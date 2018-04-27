News: Refurb planned for historic Rotherham property
By Tom Austen
Another set of plans to introduce residential use over shops in Rotherham town centre have been drawn up.
At 43 Bridgegate, part of the historic Red Lion Inn, plans has been submitted for a change of use of the first and second floor to residential, whilst adding a new shop front to the rear of the property.
Providing a three bedroom flat in the storage and attic space above the vacant retail unit, the plans also include alterations to improve separate access to the upper floors from the Red Lion yard at the rear.
The masterplan for Rotherham town centre focuses on growing leisure and residential uses rather than retail.
The applicant is Eastbold Ltd, a London-based property company and the plans, drawn up by Thorpes Design Ltd, state: "The lease was surrendered by the long term travel agent circa 2014. The property has suffered a number of break ins and the rear entrance was boarded up for security.
"The proposal is to install a new shopfront whilst at the same time forming an entrance to the first and second floor accommodation."
The 834 sq ft retail unit was most recently used by a mobile phone and gadget shop and was previously let to travel agent Going Places, the brand operated by Thomas Cook before it merged with Co-operative Travel.
The ground floor retail unit has been on the market with the rent at £15,000 pa and the property was put up for sale via auction in 2015 for £120,000 but failed to sell.
Whilst not a listed building 39 - 47 Bridgegate is on Rotherham Civic Society's local list which compiles properties of architectural or historic interest.
The society states that: "Providing frontage to the historic Red Lion Inn, which in the early 19th C had frontage to Bridgegate at No. 39. In 1927 this building and the adjoining shops were rebuilt by Tennant Brothers Brewery of Sheffield in a mock Tudor style. The new building was three stories with showrooms and offices above the shops, and extended over the access to Red Lion Yard.
"Rebuilding of the property was necessary to comply with a new street improvement line which was required in connection with the creation of the bus terminus in All Saints Square."
Images: Barnett Ross
