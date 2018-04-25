News: Bluetree Group aiming for European success
By Tom Austen
Fast growing Rotherham-based print business, Bluetree Group, is appealing for public votes as it represents the United Kingdom in Europe's largest business competition, the European Business Awards.
Since 2007, the European Business Awards has been shining a light on the most innovative businesses on the continent by promoting success, innovation and ethics in the European business community.
Based at Manvers, The Bluetree Group operates through a number of different brands, including Route 1 Print and instantprint.
After being named the UK winner of businesses with a turnover of £26 - £100m, Bluetree Group are now competing in a public vote to be named "European Public Champion" in the awards final stages set to take place in Warsaw, Poland this May. The print manufacturer has created a video that demonstrates their company's operations in hopes to engage with people from across the globe. Last year the public vote generated almost 250,000 votes.
To vote for Bluetree as the public champion at the final of the European Business Awards 2018 visit https://www.businessawardseurope.com/vote/detail-new/28/26751
James Kinsella, director of ecommerce at Bluetree Group, said: "Myself and the entire team at Bluetree are delighted to represent the UK in the final stages of the European Business Awards in Warsaw. Making it this far is testament to the hard work that everyone at Bluetree has put in over the last year. We now need the UK to get behind one of their own and vote for us to become the European winners."
Adrian Tripp, CEO of the European Business Awards said: "This is an amazing achievement and Bluetree is clearly a stand out leader in their field. To be a National Winner means you represent our core values of success, ethics and innovation and are one of the best in Europe. We wish you the best of luck in the final round."
The primary purpose of the awards is to support the development of a stronger and more successful business community throughout Europe. Last year it engaged with over 33,000 businesses from 34 countries. Sponsors and partners include RSM, ELITE and PR Newswire.
Established in 1989, the Bluetree Group, previously at Templeborough, has evolved from a traditional screen printer to a predominantly digital offering. It took space at the Ignite @ Magna development in 2007 and in 2012 the business merged with instantprint.co.uk to provide a multi-channel offering.
The group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015. Funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme enabled the company to take a new 86,900 sq ft site at Brookfields Park in Manvers. Staff numbers have passed the 250 mark.
