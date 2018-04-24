News: Rotherham bingo hall back under the hammer
By Tom Austen
The Mecca Bingo site in Rotherham town centre is set to go up for sale at auction in London next month.
The freehold leisure investment on Corporation Street is being advertised with leading commercial property auctioneers, Allsop and has been given a guide price of £875,000 - £925,000.
The 26,000 sq ft property comprises a substantial building currently used as a bingo hall providing reception area, gaming hall and ancillary and office accommodation over lower ground, ground, first and mezzanine floors.
The property last sold in 2014, when it went for £880,000, also at auction.
The property is entirely let to Mecca Bingo Limited until 2021 at a current rent of £125,950 per annum. The tenant has the option to extend the lease.
