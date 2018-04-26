News: Rotherham caterer's appetite for growth
By Tom Austen
An enterprising free range farmer based in Rotherham has launched his own mobile hog roast catering business.
The Yorkshire Hog Roast Company, which caters for weddings, public events and private parties, was established by Shaun Churm after funding from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) enabled him to purchase essential business items including an eye-catching gazebo, display equipment and a generator.
Shaun secured £500 from the Kickstart fund which was launched by UKSE in partnership with Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO) and the Growth Hub to support those looking to establish a business in the area.
The owner of a free range and rare breed pig farm in Manvers, Shaun also employs a butcher to produce quality sausages and bacon that he commissions to clients looking for locally sourced meat.
Plans are already set in motion for Shaun to expand his business - now responsible for the whole farm to fork process – over the coming 12 months.
Shaun's hog roast business has already teamed up with Wortley Hall Hotel in Barnsley to offer its catering services as a feature of all wedding packages at the hotel.
Advertisement
Shaun Churm, founder of the Yorkshire Hog Roast Company, said: "The funding that I have received from UK Steel Enterprise has been a huge help in establishing the business, and I am so pleased that it has been well received by the events market.
"The catering options offered at weddings and events are becoming increasingly diverse; the traditional buffet no longer quite cuts it! Hog Roast catering services are becoming very popular - especially as a late night buffet at weddings - and it seemed like a natural progression for me to enter into this market.
"The funding from UK Steel Enterprise has enabled me to purchase the essential equipment to establish my mobile business, allowing me to attend events, wedding fayres and galas across the South Yorkshire region, so I'd like to thank the team for their support."
Alan Stanley of UKSE, added: "In just a short few months Shaun has established a reputation in the regional events market which is evident from how busy his diary is already looking over the summer months. We wish him the best of luck moving forward."
Julia Millea of RiDO, added: "We are delighted to have supported Shaun in the initial stages of Yorkshire Hog Roast Company, and are looking forward to working with him further as his business begins to grow."
Yorkshire Hog Roast Company Facebook page
UKSE website
RiDO website
Images: UKSE
The Yorkshire Hog Roast Company, which caters for weddings, public events and private parties, was established by Shaun Churm after funding from UK Steel Enterprise (UKSE) enabled him to purchase essential business items including an eye-catching gazebo, display equipment and a generator.
Shaun secured £500 from the Kickstart fund which was launched by UKSE in partnership with Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO) and the Growth Hub to support those looking to establish a business in the area.
The owner of a free range and rare breed pig farm in Manvers, Shaun also employs a butcher to produce quality sausages and bacon that he commissions to clients looking for locally sourced meat.
Plans are already set in motion for Shaun to expand his business - now responsible for the whole farm to fork process – over the coming 12 months.
Shaun's hog roast business has already teamed up with Wortley Hall Hotel in Barnsley to offer its catering services as a feature of all wedding packages at the hotel.
Advertisement
Shaun Churm, founder of the Yorkshire Hog Roast Company, said: "The funding that I have received from UK Steel Enterprise has been a huge help in establishing the business, and I am so pleased that it has been well received by the events market.
"The catering options offered at weddings and events are becoming increasingly diverse; the traditional buffet no longer quite cuts it! Hog Roast catering services are becoming very popular - especially as a late night buffet at weddings - and it seemed like a natural progression for me to enter into this market.
"The funding from UK Steel Enterprise has enabled me to purchase the essential equipment to establish my mobile business, allowing me to attend events, wedding fayres and galas across the South Yorkshire region, so I'd like to thank the team for their support."
Alan Stanley of UKSE, added: "In just a short few months Shaun has established a reputation in the regional events market which is evident from how busy his diary is already looking over the summer months. We wish him the best of luck moving forward."
Julia Millea of RiDO, added: "We are delighted to have supported Shaun in the initial stages of Yorkshire Hog Roast Company, and are looking forward to working with him further as his business begins to grow."
Yorkshire Hog Roast Company Facebook page
UKSE website
RiDO website
Images: UKSE
0 comments:
Post a Comment