News: On course at University Centre Rotherham





The University Centre Rotherham (UCR) includes specialist teaching facilities, seminar and lecture rooms, library, café and independent and group study spaces. The RNN Group is due to open the campus on Doncaster Gate in autumn 2018.



There are a wide variety of degree courses accredited by top universities and awarding bodies, including Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Hull, with plans for over 50 courses to be running at UCR by 2020.



And they are cheaper too, backed by student loans and maintenance loans, tuition fees are considerably less than others with undergraduate courses ranging from £3,000 to £7,000 per year.



Bachelor degrees, foundation degrees, HNCs and HNDs, PGCEs and higher and degree apprenticeships are being offered by the institution.



Accounting, business and management courses are set to include guest lectures delivered by industry-based speakers, enterprise challenges and visits to related organisations. Example arts courses include studying for degrees in graphic communication design, fashion and fine and applied art.



A new foundation degree course focuses on games development and new degree courses are in development in media studies and theatrical fashion and media hair and make-up.



The RNN Group's engineering focus continues into the new campus, as does the focus on the care sector and hair and beauty.



Jana Checkley, director of higher education and skills for RNN Group, said: "The University Centre Rotherham is an amazing opportunity for the community. We are building a university specific centre that is going to house over a thousand students over the next five years.



"The UCR is a place were students are able to focus on developing their skills for a career in music, graphics, computing, engineering and many other fantastic opportunities that are going to help enrich the community of Rotherham.



"We are going to be working with local employers to help build a more diverse curriculum that is going to have over 50 different subjects by 2020."



Dan Jarvis, candidate in the upcoming Sheffield city region mayoral election, recently toured the building site for the new campus with the leader of Rotherham Council, Cllr. Chris Read.



Mr Jarvis met on site with the deputy principal of the RNN Group, Philip Sayles and construction manager from contractors, Willmott Dixon, Alan Neal, to take a tour of the latest developments, as well as learn more about course offerings.



Rotherham Council provided the land for the campus in a cut price deal. The Sheffield City Region (SCR) Combined Authority agreed to fund infrastructure works. A grant of £3.5m has been approved with the balance coming from RNN Group.



Dan Jarvis said: "The UCR site in the centre of Rotherham points to great opportunities and it is fantastic to see it taking shape. It shows how by working together, we can create jobs and secure the investment that we need to bridge the skills gap and offer local people the skills they need to succeed in future employment."



Cllr. Chris Read added: "When I was last here it was for the ground-breaking ceremony and the build was still in its early stages, with nothing much to see – today's visit shows how far the build has come along and I can't wait for local people to come and see UCR for themselves this September.



"UCR is not only the first key piece of the jigsaw for our regeneration of the town centre, it is also a critical investment to ensure that Rotherham people have access to the skills that they need in the future. We still have too few people with higher level qualifications, and for too long it has been difficult to study locally – over the coming years that is going to change."



As building work continues on the new £10.5m university campus in Rotherham town centre, details have been released showing the types of higher level education courses that the first cohort of students will take.