News: Maddock made visiting professor





Based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, PES operates in multiple sectors, including aerospace, green energy, automotive and performance sport to name a few. Mike and the PES team are currently working on several government funded R&D projects in collaboration with the University and industrial partners. The business also assists Mechanical Engineering students with their group engineering challenge projects.



The appointment builds upon his active involvement in the Science and Innovation Board (SIB), chaired by Professor Sir Keith Burnett, that works to influence the strategic direction of the Sheffield City Region (SCR) to support growth and economic impact in areas that depend on science led innovation.



Mike also sits on the EPSRC IAA Steering Group and is a member of Sheffield Universities' Managing Directors' Club, which aims to support innovation through industry and academic partnerships. Outside of the University, Mike is an active board member of the Yorkshire and Humber, EEF Regional Advisory Board (RAB).



Advertisement Based at the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, PES operates in multiple sectors, including aerospace, green energy, automotive and performance sport to name a few. Mike and the PES team are currently working on several government funded R&D projects in collaboration with the University and industrial partners. The business also assists Mechanical Engineering students with their group engineering challenge projects.The appointment builds upon his active involvement in the Science and Innovation Board (SIB), chaired by Professor Sir Keith Burnett, that works to influence the strategic direction of the Sheffield City Region (SCR) to support growth and economic impact in areas that depend on science led innovation.Mike also sits on the EPSRC IAA Steering Group and is a member of Sheffield Universities' Managing Directors' Club, which aims to support innovation through industry and academic partnerships. Outside of the University, Mike is an active board member of the Yorkshire and Humber, EEF Regional Advisory Board (RAB).

Professor Maddock, said: "I am very pleased to have been asked to be a visiting professor with the Department of Mechanical Engineering. From my work with the Science and Innovation Board, and the EEF advisory board I know how important it is for business and academia to work collaboratively, in order to leverage opportunity for innovation and growth within the region, nationally and internationally.



"During my professorship I aim to further strengthen these complementary relationships between business and academia, so that SMEs can benefit from collaborations with the University and industry. I am also keen to help the students understand the opportunities and challenges of the commercial world."



Mike's career started in the Royal Navy, where he trained and worked as a Clearance Diver and Bomb disposal operative for thirteen years. This experience of pressured environments and detailed operational planning laid solid foundations for later roles including regional operations director, with multi-site management and responsibility for over 3,000 staff. Mike also represented Great Britain in the Skeleton Bobsleigh for seven years.



As visiting professor, Mike will continue with his current activities with the University and will also deliver keynote lectures to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, sharing his experiences and supporting the next generation of problem-solvers, leaders and innovators in their development.



Professor John Haycock, faculty director of research & innovation for the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Faculty of Engineering and look forward to learning from his insight and experience during his time here as Visiting Professor. His breadth of industry knowledge as well as his work to promote science and innovation in the Sheffield City Region will be an asset to the Department and for the ongoing development of our students."



PES website

University of Sheffield website



Images: University of Sheffield Professor Maddock, said: "I am very pleased to have been asked to be a visiting professor with the Department of Mechanical Engineering. From my work with the Science and Innovation Board, and the EEF advisory board I know how important it is for business and academia to work collaboratively, in order to leverage opportunity for innovation and growth within the region, nationally and internationally."During my professorship I aim to further strengthen these complementary relationships between business and academia, so that SMEs can benefit from collaborations with the University and industry. I am also keen to help the students understand the opportunities and challenges of the commercial world."Mike's career started in the Royal Navy, where he trained and worked as a Clearance Diver and Bomb disposal operative for thirteen years. This experience of pressured environments and detailed operational planning laid solid foundations for later roles including regional operations director, with multi-site management and responsibility for over 3,000 staff. Mike also represented Great Britain in the Skeleton Bobsleigh for seven years.As visiting professor, Mike will continue with his current activities with the University and will also deliver keynote lectures to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, sharing his experiences and supporting the next generation of problem-solvers, leaders and innovators in their development.Professor John Haycock, faculty director of research & innovation for the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Sheffield, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mike to the Faculty of Engineering and look forward to learning from his insight and experience during his time here as Visiting Professor. His breadth of industry knowledge as well as his work to promote science and innovation in the Sheffield City Region will be an asset to the Department and for the ongoing development of our students."

Mike Maddock, managing director and co-owner of Performance Engineered Solutions (PES) Ltd, has been named as a visiting professor within the Univeristy of Sheffield's Department of Mechanical Engineering.