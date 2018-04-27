News: Wentworth Woodhouse welcomes tour with land art
By Tom Austen
A group of artists are creating a colourful confetti trail at Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham in time for the Tour de Yorkshire.
The Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust (WWPT) concluded the acquisition of the largest privately-owned house in Europe for £7m last year. The aim of the trust is to preserve the Grade I listed house and grounds on a long term sustainable basis and raise funds for repairs and other essential works.
With the high profile bike race passing through the borough next week, the artist group Landmark Collective have been spray painting colourful shapes onto the lawn in front of the house to represent its history.
Landmark Collective were commissioned by Great Place Wentworth and Elsecar to create the land art, which has been designed to be seen from the air and measures 140 metres long by 150 metres wide.
Children from Wentworth C of E Primary School and Kilnhurst Primary School in Rotherham, along with staff and volunteers from Rotherham Council and Wentworth Woodhouse have all been involved in gathering ideas and spray painting the design.
Great Place is a three-year partnership between Barnsley Council, Rotherham Council and the WWPT to use arts and culture to engage people in the heritage of Wentworth and Elsecar and develop both areas as destinations.
Becky Newbould, an artist from the Landmark Collective, said: "It's been really challenging in the wet weather but extremely rewarding. We're really grateful to all the volunteers who have helped us create such an eye-catching and impressive piece of art outside the historic Wentworth Woodhouse. Our spray painting has created a lot of interest from visitors to the house - we all look like ghostbusters in our overalls!
"This is the biggest land art we've worked on in our four years working on Tour de Yorkshire projects, and it's thought to be one of the biggest in the county."
The inspiration for the land art came from a story that guests were given rose petals to leave a trail back to their bedrooms because the house is so big. Wentworth Woodhouse is one of the largest houses in Europe with more than 300 rooms.
The design features a giant Yorkshire rose; a checkerboard to represent the flooring in the marble hall of the house; and a wheel to represent the area's mining heritage.
"Our aim at Great Place is to connect surrounding communities with the rich heritage and culture of Wentworth and Elsecar. The feedback we've received so far from visitors has been fantastic and there's still time to observe the artists at work before the tour arrives - the best spot is from the Trans Pennine Trail."
Created by Barnsley Council and Rotherham Council, the partnership has secured a grant of £1.2m from a pilot project backed by National Lottery funds that aims to put culture at the heart of residents' future prosperity and wellbeing.
The lawns at Wentworth Woodhouse will host more artistry over the summer when the Wentworth Music Festival returns in June. In addition, the Summer Nights Outdoor Film screenings of The Greatest Showman and Dirty Dancing are set to take place in August.
Wentworth Woodhouse website
Images: James Brunt / Becky Newbold / twitter
