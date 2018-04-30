News: Pricecheck adds alcohol to product line





Based at Beighton Link in Rotherham, Pricecheck is a leading supplier of international branded consumer goods, working predominately in the health and beauty sector, dealing with discounted clearance stock.



The company acquired the necessary licensing to purchase and distribute alcohol in September 2017. The ability to move into the alcohol market was boosted by exceptional growth in recent years and a commitment to invest in new categories, in order to offer a one-stop shop for customers.



In autumn 2017, as part of Pricecheck's commitment to expansion, work began on a new mezzanine floor at their purpose built warehouse and head office. This investment has enabled increased efficiencies when processing orders in and out of the warehouse.



The company also expanded into additional satellite warehouse facilities in Sheffield which added a further 40,000 sq ft of storage capacity. The business now boasts a total of 170,000 sq ft and the extra space has enabled Pricecheck to increase stock levels of new categories, including alcohol.



Chris Roberts, business development director at Pricecheck, said: "This is a strategic move for the business, we have traditionally been known for supplying branded toiletries and other household consumer goods, however, we want to ensure we offer a broad range of brands and product categories.



"We successfully introduced branded food and drink in 2016, and alcohol is a natural development of these categories. With our additional warehouse space we can now offer an even wider range of products and brands."



Pricecheck already stocks lines such as VK, Stella Artois and Guinness, with plans to supply further brands in the coming months.



The second generation family owned business was established in 1978 by the parents of Mark Lythe and Debbie Harrison, who now run the company as joint managing directors.



The award-winning firm, recently celebrated 40 years in business. It has grown by 33% in the last year to record a £73m turnover and aims to reach £200m by 2025.



Having built up a £70m turnover business based on supplying toiletries, Pricecheck now has the ability to buy, store and distribute alcohol in the UK and EU.