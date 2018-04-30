News: All change at Rotherham guest house





The application is from Chesterfield-based care company, The Heathcotes Group, one of the most experienced providers of residential care for adults with over 300 bespoke placements at over 60 specialist services across the UK.



The group is rapidly expanding and already operates a site in Rotherham - Heathcotes Knollbeck which has eight ensuite bedrooms and provides twenty four hour support.



The new site is set to be at the Fernlea Hotel, a 12 bedroomed guest house in the Moorgate area, and the proposals involve making internal alterations for six single bedrooms with en-suite facilities and three self-contained single person flats. All the accommodation is ancillary to the care home business so won't let or sold separately.



The redevelopment of the Gerard Road property is expected to create 20 jobs as the service users will be supported by non-resident staff.



In addition to changing the use from C1 to C2, the proposals also include demolishing the existing garage to the rear and erecting a two storey side extension.



Approving the application, planning officers at Rotherham Council, said: "It is considered that the proposed use would be compatible with the existing uses within the locality and in consultation with the Environmental Health Officer, it is considered that the proposed development would not result in any adverse impact on the neighbouring amenity by way of general disturbance.



"In consultation with the highway officer, it is considered that nature of the use would not generate significant parking demand."



The freehold of the property was sold by Merryweathers and South Yorkshire Property Auctions for £350,000.



Heathcotes Group outlined a £20m expansion plan in 2015 and secured further financial backing in the form of a syndicated loan from HSBC and Yorkshire Bank last year. It said it would allow the business to support increasing demand from local authorities for smaller facilities that are integrated into the community.



