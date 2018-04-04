News: New staff as CTi goes big





Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Cti specialises in helping castings companies to solve problems and improve production. The organisation also supplies the high value manufacturing sector with low volume, precision steel, superalloy and titanium castings that would otherwise be difficult to source.



Cti was acquired by the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing in 2014. It was split into two organisations; AMRC Castings, which focuses on research and development, and Cti Ltd, which carries out commercial work.



The company is now able to produce much larger and heavier near-net shape titanium components up to 2,000mm in diameter by 2,500mm in length, with a finished weight of approximately 500kg. Castings such as these are ideal for a range of applications throughout the aerospace, chemical, marine, defense and oil and gas industries.



Following a £15m investment, the Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Castings Group went operational with



Advertisement



"There is exceptionally high-demand for cast titanium parts due to strong growth in the aerospace sector, so in order to offer existing and new clients additional capacity we have recently employed team members who are dedicated to these processes."



Four new staff members specialise in various aspects of the castings process from mould manufacture, melting, heat-treating and finishing; and will provide the impetus for both an increase in capacity and further reductions in lead-time.



Casting can be used to produce parts with incredibly complex geometries and features that would be almost impossible to create using more traditional machined and fabricated routes.



Advertisement Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Cti specialises in helping castings companies to solve problems and improve production. The organisation also supplies the high value manufacturing sector with low volume, precision steel, superalloy and titanium castings that would otherwise be difficult to source.Cti was acquired by the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing in 2014. It was split into two organisations; AMRC Castings, which focuses on research and development, and Cti Ltd, which carries out commercial work.The company is now able to produce much larger and heavier near-net shape titanium components up to 2,000mm in diameter by 2,500mm in length, with a finished weight of approximately 500kg. Castings such as these are ideal for a range of applications throughout the aerospace, chemical, marine, defense and oil and gas industries.Following a £15m investment, the Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) Castings Group went operational with Europe's biggest aerospace castings facility last year."There is exceptionally high-demand for cast titanium parts due to strong growth in the aerospace sector, so in order to offer existing and new clients additional capacity we have recently employed team members who are dedicated to these processes."Four new staff members specialise in various aspects of the castings process from mould manufacture, melting, heat-treating and finishing; and will provide the impetus for both an increase in capacity and further reductions in lead-time.Casting can be used to produce parts with incredibly complex geometries and features that would be almost impossible to create using more traditional machined and fabricated routes.

Cook added: "The titanium parts we manufacture are created utilising technology processes unique to us. They are single-piece and potentially lighter than their forged or wrought counterparts, whilst offering equivalent or superior mechanical properties.



"If the design is not yet frozen, optimising component topology further enhances these advantages, leading to heavily reduced lead times, less complex Bills of Material and the elimination of assembly costs."



Cti website



Images: Cti Cook added: "The titanium parts we manufacture are created utilising technology processes unique to us. They are single-piece and potentially lighter than their forged or wrought counterparts, whilst offering equivalent or superior mechanical properties."If the design is not yet frozen, optimising component topology further enhances these advantages, leading to heavily reduced lead times, less complex Bills of Material and the elimination of assembly costs."

Castings Technology International Ltd (Cti) has increased staff numbers to cater for the uplift in demand for advanced titanium services that are now available to its members and end-users.