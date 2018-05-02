News: JUMP INC set to open "UK's largest inflatable theme park" in Rotherham
By Tom Austen
Already a popular trampoline park, JUMP INC is now progressing plans to create an inflatable theme park inside a former parcel depot in Rotherham.
A planning application was approved in 2015 to enable a 22,000 sq ft unit at Parkgate Business Park to be used for leisure uses. Having opened in Rotherham first, the operators have since opened sites at Meadowhall in Sheffield and in Leeds.
The new development is described as the "next generation of adrenaline fuelled fun" and will replace the trampolines with wall-to-wall inflatables.
Super Tramps, parkour obstacle courses, dodgeball courts and BigAirBags will be replaced by obstacle courses, a huge football and basketball zone and giant wipe out balls.
An update from JUMP INC said: "This spring we are set to open Yorkshire's first indoor inflatable soft play park! The theme park, which will debut at our Rotherham site, will be the biggest in the UK and will be a brand-new leisure experience, with enough wall to wall inflatable fun for just about anyone, of any age.
"It's jam packed with exciting new activities and features! You can experience challenging obstacle courses, a huge football and basketball zone, giant wipe out balls and loads more. The 30,000 square feet site will host a dedicated toddler area, ball pool, jelly mountain, basher forest and free fall area – guaranteeing hours of entertainment for everyone!!!
"The new park, which was formerly our Rotherham trampoline park, is closing for refurbishments as its undergoes it's makeover into Jump INCflated. The other Jump Inc Trampoline sites will continue to operate as normal."
Across the borough, Magna Mayhem, Yorkshire's largest indoor inflatable adventure zone, at Magna Science Adventure Centre attracted 3,000 children in in August and over the summer holidays last year.
JUMP INC website
Images: JUMP INC
