News: SCR businesses and graduates get a lift from RISE
By Tom Austen
The RISE programme has created nearly 400 graduate jobs across the Sheffield city region (SCR), connecting businesses with graduates.
Established in 2013 by Sheffield City Council, Sheffield Hallam University and University of Sheffield, it was set up in response to SME feedback around recruiting graduates, which highlighted issues such as not having a training framework for a graduate employee and assessment centre style recruitment processes to find the "right" candidate being too expensive. Graduates also had concerns around employment opportunities.
RISE has since expanded and is offered as part of the SCR Growth Hub, which aims to be the single point of contact for all business support across the region.
David Grimes, Head of the Sheffield City Region Growth Hub, said: "We know that the scheme is successful and valued, showing we were right to invest in the scheme as part of our broader business support offer through the Growth Hub."
The scheme's reputation amongst local business sectors is strong, including digital and manufacturing which together account for more than 40% of businesses. Recent RISE alumni including diverse companies such as: Magtec, Birley Manufacturing, EXAWATT, Canon PR and Castus.
Sinead O'Neill, HR Manager of Magtec, which has a truck conversion facility in Rotherham, said: "At Magtec we have used RISE to recruit several outstanding graduates. The whole process was so simple, from helping understand our skills need to writing the job descriptions in a way that would attract graduates. We got the right mix of candidates through the selection process. We had a great experience and I hope to see RISE continue into the future to help other SMEs."
RISE runs three times a year with two more programmes left to run in 2018.
Research shows the scheme is on track to deliver more than £7m to the region's economy. A recent survey of RISE businesses showed that companies benefit in many ways by taking on a graduate because graduates bring new skills, energy and enthusiasm as well as new ways of working that help the business to grow.
Professor Sir Keith Burnett, CBE, FRS, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said: "We are deeply proud that our University is working in partnership with our city region and local employers to develop the skilled graduates businesses need. Projects like RISE make us an extremely attractive region to those looking for talent to contribute to their companies. This "Sheffield model" is nationally and internationally pioneering, and I am proud to be associated with it."
Professor Chris Husbands, Vice-Chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, added: "The University is committed to supporting the region to grow and thrive. RISE is a way we can create more opportunities for our graduates to stay and make excellent contributions to businesses here with their skills and knowledge they have gained through studying with us."
RISE website
Images: Magtec
Advertisement
