News: Social housing contract for Horbury
By Tom Austen
Rotherham construction group, Horbury, has been accepted as an approved supplier on Paragon ASRA's social housing framework agreement.
From its headquarters in the Moorgate area, the group combines a number of subsidiaries that specialise in areas including joinery, ceilings, dry lining and health and safety training.
Horbury Property Services, which has regional offices in London and South Wales together with the head office in Rotherham, provides a full range of services, which should be part of planned preventative maintenance programmes.
The subsidiary will be required to provide fire door and fire compartmentation inspection and remediation works for the Midlands, as part of a four year framework agreement that started in April.
Richard Sutton, general manager at Horbury Property Services, said: "We're delighted to have secured this agreement and look forward to working with Paragon ASRA. Our expertise in fire safety and as FIRAS-approved contractors means we can help to ensure a housing provider is compliant and occupants are being protected."
PA (Paragon ASRA) Housing is a provider of affordable, quality homes, with over 24,000 homes within its stock in the Midlands, London, Home Counties and South East. The charitable community benefit society employs around 600 staff and prides itself on the high quality of its services to tenants.
As well as providing passive fire services, Horbury Property Services provides a full range of works, which can form part of planned maintenance programmes. This includes fire alarm and emergency light testing, plus ceiling and dry wall partitioning inspection, installation, repair and maintenance of fire doors, joinery works, flooring installation, portable appliance testing, electrical testing and installation work, building fabric repairs as well as external cladding and render repairs.
Images: Horbury
Images: Horbury
