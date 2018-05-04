News: Cti cleared for take-off by new NADCAP accreditation
By Tom Austen
Castings Technology International (Cti) has completed the latest stringent approvals process required to supply titanium castings for use by the civil and defence aerospace industries.
Based on the Advanced Manufacturing Park (AMP) in Rotherham, Cti specialises in helping castings companies to solve problems and improve production. The organisation also supplies the high value manufacturing sector with low volume, precision steel, superalloy and titanium castings that would otherwise be difficult to source.
Cti was acquired by the University of Sheffield Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing in 2014. Since then, it has been split into two organisations; AMRC Castings, which focuses on research and development, and Cti Ltd, which carries out commercial work.
The UK's only titanium casting producer has now secured an accreditation from the National Aerospace and Defense Contractors Accreditation Program (NADCAP).
Developed by aerospace companies, NADCAP certification was launched in 1990 to avoid the costly and time-consuming need for individual assessments.
The accreditation means that supply it can supply conventional and centrispun castings of any weight up to 500Kg for use in a wide range of critical aerospace applications, such as aero engines, aero structures and actuation systems.
The company, which already supplies customers from the UK and US defence sectors with a range of serial production parts, has supplemented its NADCAP approvals for NDT Processes and Vacuum Heat Treatment with the welding of Titanium 6/4 (Grade C5).
Richard Cook, general manager at Cti, said: "The new NADCAP accreditation is a significant step change for Cti in how we can support the aerospace sector.
"We are now able to offer a titanium castings service to our end-users by producing finished parts that are fully conforming for the civil and defence aerospace industries.
"For our Tier 1 and 2 aerospace manufacturers it means we can offer highly desirable lead times with competitive prices and for our larger industry clients it means we are able to manufacture parts that will allow offline engine and structural development."
Following a £15m investment, the AMRC Castings Group went operational with Europe's biggest aerospace castings facility last year.
