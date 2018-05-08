News: Three bidders for Forge Island





Having secured the land from Tesco, and surrounding land such as the law courts, the authority is anticipating that the site "could accommodate a cinema, hotel, restaurants and bars, town centre parking, as well as high quality business space and modern residential opportunities."



Demolition work, site preparation and further flood alleviation work is taking place around the major regeneration catalyst project in the town centre masterplan. New hoardings are also in place.



Having sent out over 35 development packs to interested parties during stage one of the process, three bidders have now been asked to make detailed submissions.



Proposals are coming forward for around 2.73 hectares of land with the council indicating mixed leisure / retail use on Forge Island, office or residential use on the law courts site and mixed residential and retail use on its riverside sites on Corporation Street. The project has been given a total value of £60m+.



Advertisement Having secured the land from Tesco, and surrounding land such as the law courts, the authority is anticipating that the site "could accommodate a cinema, hotel, restaurants and bars, town centre parking, as well as high quality business space and modern residential opportunities."Demolition work, site preparation and further flood alleviation work is taking place around the major regeneration catalyst project in the town centre masterplan. New hoardings are also in place.Having sent out over 35 development packs to interested parties during stage one of the process, three bidders have now been asked to make detailed submissions.Proposals are coming forward for around 2.73 hectares of land with the council indicating mixed leisure / retail use on Forge Island, office or residential use on the law courts site and mixed residential and retail use on its riverside sites on Corporation Street. The project has been given a total value of £60m+.

Dan Watson, investment & economic initiatives manager at Rotherham Council, said: "The scheme has to be high quality and different, offering an alternative to going to similar places like Centretainment or Meadowhall [in Sheffield].



"We only really get one shot at this. It is generational and Forge Island will be the catalyst for the rest of the town centre.



"We are at stage two now and have three bidders. The aim is to appoint a development partner by September following interviews and evaluation. The next step is the planning application which could take six to seven months.



"The aim is to start on site by the end of 2019 and flood mitigation proposals are being developed. We are looking at doing that before development on Forge Island."



In the interim, the site of the former Tesco store is now home to a temporary bus station whilst work takes place on a £11.5m upgrade to the current interchange. The existing car park on Forge Island remains open.



Damien Wilson, strategic director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "The pace of the regeneration in the town centre is unlike anything I've seen and I've worked in areas up and down the country.



"The masterplan has been adopted, we've made acquisitions, demolished buildings, funding has been secured for projects such as the University Centre Rotherham and the bus interchange, housing sites are being brought to market.



"In two years, that's massive."



Wilson also added that one of the three bidders for Forge Island had been encouraged to submit their interest following a meeting at the recent MIPIM event in Cannes.



Further meetings at the high profile property event has led to two parties expressing an interest in the Bassingthorpe housing development were Rotherham Council is working with the other landowner to



The update was provided at the latest meeting of the Rotherham Pioneers, the exclusive group for Rotherham businesses who want to promote the town, celebrate all that is good, and grow the Rotherham business community.



Forge Island website

Rotherham Pioneers website



Images: Tom Austen Dan Watson, investment & economic initiatives manager at Rotherham Council, said: "The scheme has to be high quality and different, offering an alternative to going to similar places like Centretainment or Meadowhall [in Sheffield]."We only really get one shot at this. It is generational and Forge Island will be the catalyst for the rest of the town centre."We are at stage two now and have three bidders. The aim is to appoint a development partner by September following interviews and evaluation. The next step is the planning application which could take six to seven months."The aim is to start on site by the end of 2019 and flood mitigation proposals are being developed. We are looking at doing that before development on Forge Island."In the interim, the site of the former Tesco store is now home to a temporary bus station whilst work takes place on a £11.5m upgrade to the current interchange. The existing car park on Forge Island remains open.Damien Wilson, strategic director of Regeneration and Environment at Rotherham Council, said: "The pace of the regeneration in the town centre is unlike anything I've seen and I've worked in areas up and down the country."The masterplan has been adopted, we've made acquisitions, demolished buildings, funding has been secured for projects such as the University Centre Rotherham and the bus interchange, housing sites are being brought to market."In two years, that's massive."Wilson also added that one of the three bidders for Forge Island had been encouraged to submit their interest following a meeting at the recent MIPIM event in Cannes.Further meetings at the high profile property event has led to two parties expressing an interest in the Bassingthorpe housing development were Rotherham Council is working with the other landowner to attract commercial partners to help bring forward 2,400 dwellings and 11 hectares for employment use.The update was provided at the latest meeting of the Rotherham Pioneers, the exclusive group for Rotherham businesses who want to promote the town, celebrate all that is good, and grow the Rotherham business community.

Three potential development partners are going through to the next stage as Rotherham Council continues its selection process for realising the vision for Forge Island.